ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Concerns for getting ambulance zone as Augusta city leaders wait on proposals

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCD2q_0kZL9F5C00

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Augusta commissioners voted to apply to be the county ambulance zone provider, next week is likely to be make or break.

“We do run the risk of not accepting that contract and not getting the zone, there is a risk of that that’s why if we don’t have majority vote on the ninth it’s going to be a long day,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Commissioners  have  no ambulance contract to look at   but on Monday the city went out for proposals from ambulance companies.

Those bids are back on February 6th.

Commissioners will   hold a special meeting on February 9th to vote on a contract, allowing the city to apply to the state to get the ambulance zone.

But there is no room for delay, the deadline to apply is the next day February 10 th .

“A little unprecedented especially some of the conversations I’ve had with some of our other directors they’ve never seen an RFP turned around this quick we’re up against the clock,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

“Hopefully we’ll come up with a solution next week, I don’t know if this contract is going to be the answer because of the fact that we can’t even change anything or have discussions about it you’re your either going  to vote for it or you’re not going to vote for it,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

And no vote to approve will mean no chance for the city to get the ambulance zone.

“We could definitely fumble on this and I’m hoping that we don’t, “said Mayor Johnson.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Neighbors in McCormick County to protest over not receiving mail

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A community in McCormick County is planning a protest. They say their mail service is about to be cut off.  Neighbors in Savannah Lakes Village – a mostly senior citizen community- might stop getting mail on February 10. “Can you imagine?” asked Gerry Goldstein, a Savannah Lakes Village resident. “We have […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Restrooms at Diamond Lakes Park are out of service ... again

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five months after Augusta Commissioners called for changes at Diamond Lakes Parks, we’re learning the restrooms are back out of service. We went to take a look and saw dirty sinks, toilets, and trash in the restrooms. In September, Commissioner Alvin Mason told us more...
AUGUSTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy