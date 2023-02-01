Man charged in Bethesda hit-and-run

BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Police charged a man after a hit-and-run in Bethesd a that left a pedestrian in critical condition on January 25.

Montgomery County police said that 46-year-old Anthony Warren Offutt of Fort Washington was charged after a man was hit in the intersection of Elm Street and Woodmont Avenue.

Police were called to the scene around 3:13 p.m. Fire and EMS responded as well to take the victim, an adult man, to the hospital.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

Offutt has been charged with “failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, negligent driving, failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury and other related charges.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.