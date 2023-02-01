Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
Two arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Williston
The Levy County Sheriff's Office says they have made two arrests in connection with multiple shootings that occurred in Williston. The Sheriff's Office arrested Jacques Days, 30, and Larron Ross, 22, after detectives discovered they were involved in shootings that stemmed from gambling debt. Deputies say on Sept. 24, 2022...
WCJB
Woman charged after attacking a family member with a machete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is charged with domestic aggravated battery after going after her family member with a 30-inch blade. 2 women were in an argument over taxes at the Bellamy Grand Apartments on SW 75th Street in Gainesville. At around 8:30 p.m., it escalated into a physical...
WCJB
Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a shooting that killed two people in Downtown Gainesville, Police called for help from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. However, Sheriff’s officials say GPD’s request to deploy the Sheriff’s K-9 unit was denied because they already had a K-9 on site. GPD...
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation charged with battery and drug possession after unwanted kiss
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Steve Charles, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with battery and drug charges after an investigation into an unwanted kiss led to the discovery of drugs in his apartment. Gainesville Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday on Charles’ apartment while investigating a report that Charles...
mycbs4.com
Levy County deputies arrest man for stealing woman's car at store
The Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says they arrested a man for grand theft auto and petit theft on Jan. 27. The Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a vehicle that was stolen from a convenience store located at 1851 Northwest 115th Street in Chiefland. The victim told the Sheriff's Office she went into a store and while she was inside her Nissan was stolen.
ocala-news.com
Reddick man arrested after loaded gun, marijuana found in car during traffic stop
A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Reddick man after a large quantity of marijuana and a loaded firearm were found inside his vehicle. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound on NW Gainesville Road near the 16000 block. In the MCSO report, the deputy noted that the vehicle was traveling at approximately 77 miles per hour, which was over 30 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
WCJB
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville police search for suspect in double homicide shooting
A man was severely injured in a downtown Gainesville shooting that left two others dead, the Gainesville Police Department said. GPD responded to a 911 call around 1:43 a.m. Thursday, in which a man reported he was shot at 200 NW 3rd Ave, which is located two blocks north of University Ave.
Lake City Reporter
Cell phone thief found with arsenal
Authorities tracked down a vehicle burglary suspect Thursday evening and found much more than a stolen cell phone. According to a Lake City Police Department release, a cell phone was stolen from a vehicle at the Murphy USA gas station around 5:23 p.m. Thursday while the vehicle was unattended. About...
mycbs4.com
Victim of drive-by shooting speaks out
Gainesville, FL — One woman says she feels lucky to be alive tonight after four bullets struck her car while she was driving on Waldo Road on Wednesday. The shooting took place less than an hour before a double homicide in Gainesville. "I'm afraid to go certain areas now...
mycbs4.com
WATCH: GPD releases video of man spotted near double-homicide
Gainesville Police continue to search for the person responsible for a shooting that left a man and woman dead, and another man injured. It happened early Thursday morning at 1:45 a.m. on NW 3rd Avenue. Police say they tried to use a drone and conduct a grid search of the...
WCJB
Three Gainesville teens arrested carrying pellet guns and knife near schoolgrounds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three teens were caught carrying concealed weapons near Gainesville High School. On Wednesday, officers arrested Anna Nikles, 18, as well as a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. Officers say the teenagers were hanging out outside of Coffee Culture, just north of GHS on NW 13th street. Officers...
WCJB
Alachua County Jail gets new leadership: lieutenant, captain of security, more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office announced big changes in leadership at their Department of the Jail Friday afternoon. Detention Officer Jon Hoover was promoted to Acting Captain of the Security Operations Division. Sergeant Jerrayllius Roams was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Security Operations...
WCJB
Dozens of protesters shut down streets demanding justice for inmate who died in jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today marks a week since Alachua county sheriff’s deputies confirmed that 32-year-old Marcus Goodman died in jail due to a medical emergency. Family members were invited to a vigil to honor him but what was supposed to be a quiet event turned into an active protest.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Levy County crash leaves 1 dead
A single-vehicle crash in Levy County left one person dead and another seriously injured Thursday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the accident occured just before noon on Buck Island Road, which is a dirt road within a hunting camp area. The driver of a van failed to...
WCTV
Six people injured in Columbia County car crash
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a car crash Wednesday afternoon that left three people from Live Oak seriously injured. A van was traveling west on Northwest Moore Road, toward U.S. 41 around 12:34 p.m. while a bus was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Northwest Moore Road, according to FHP.
wuft.org
Gainesville City Commission vows to end gun ‘crisis’ after 3rd Avenue shooting
In the early hours of Thursday morning before the City Commission meeting, a fatal shooting occurred just blocks from City Hall. The Gainesville Police Department says one man, who called 911 reporting he had been shot, was rushed to the hospital. When GPD arrived at the scene in the 200...
WCJB
Vigil held for inmate who died in an Alachua County jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil is being held for the man who died in Alachua County Jail last week. Family members of 32-year-old Marcus Goodman are holding the vigil on February 2nd at the Bo Diddley Plaza in Gainesville at 7 p.m. Last Thursday, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say...
WEAR
Two abducted Missouri children found in Florida with kidnapper
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. -- Florida police have found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022. The non-custodial mother, Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, was detained and arrested on an active kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri. According to High Springs Police, officers stopped Gilley's vehicle...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County 2-vehicle collision injures 6
Four people were seriously injured and two more sustained minor injuries when a passenger bus and van collided on Wednesday on US 41 and NW Moore Road in Columbia County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 34-year-old Jacksonville woman was driving a 2020 Ford parts delivery van west on NW Moore Road toward US 41 at 12:34 p.m. when she crossed in front of a passenger bus on US 41. The passenger bus, being driven by a 64-year-old Live Oak woman, was struck and overturned onto its right side.
Comments / 0