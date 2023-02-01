ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee Pitcher Could be Best Draft Prospect Since Stephen Strasburg

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqbSJ_0kZL7zbM00

Tennessee Volunteers Pitcher Chase Hollander could be the best pitcher draft prospect since Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg, both of whom were selected with the no. 1 overall pick of their respective drafts.

Tennessee Volunteers pitcher Chase Dollander is entering the 2023 season with sky high expectations.

Dollander is the projected no. 2 overall pick on MLB Pipeline's latest mock draft , put together by Jonathan Mayo. Mayo dubbed Dollander 'the best arm in the class.'

"Last year, there wasn’t a college pitcher who belonged in conversations up here, but Dollander, considered by some to be the best college pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole, could end up going 1-1," Mayo wrote.

As a high school senior, Dollander went unselected in the five-round 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, and chose to attend Georgia Southern University. Dollander logged a 4-3 record with a 4.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 49 innings in 2021. He then transferred to Tennessee for his sophomore year in 2022, in which he excelled. Dollander went 10-0 with a 2.39 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 79 innings. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year.

Strasburg and Cole were a pair of can't-miss prospects, each of whom have found great success in the big leagues. Both were dominant at the college level, and each was selected with the no. 1 overall pick of their respective drafts.

Strasburg's 1.32 ERA in his junior season at San Diego State made him the no. 1 overall pick of the 2009 MLB Draft, by the Washington Nationals.

The Pirates made Cole the no. 1 overall pick, out of UCLA, in the 2011 MLB Draft.

If Hollander really is a Cole or Strasburg-type prospect, he could be the no. 1 overall pick come July.

Tennessee opens the 2023 season ranked as the no. 2 team in the nation .

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy