Pamela Anderson doubles down on controversial #MeToo comments

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Pamela Anderson is doubling down on the controversial comments she made at the height of the #MeToo movement.

In November 2017, the former Playboy Playmate — who admittedly had her own “intimidating” encounter with movie producer-turned- convicted serial rapist Harvey Weinstein — told Megyn Kelly during a “Today” show interview, “You know what you’re getting into if you go to a hotel room alone.”

When asked by Ronan Farrow for an Interview Magazine profile published Wednesday whether she feels that was “a healthy thought to introduce into the dialogue at that point,” Anderson, 55, replied, “I could even take it a step further.”

“My mother would tell me — and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with — it takes two to tango,” the model-actress told Farrow, 35, adding that her mom also used to advise, “‘If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job.'”

Though the “Baywatch” star quickly admitted that was “a horrible thing to say,” she noted she “just had this sense of value and self-worth.”

“But I think a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that,” she went on. “Thank God for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful.”

Anderson — who survived childhood sexual abuse — told Kelly, 52, during their 2017 sit-down that she “learned to never put [herself] in those situations again.”

"[It's] just common sense," the former Playboy Playmate added at the time.
“When I came to Hollywood, of course I had a lot of offers to do private auditions and things that made absolutely no sense,” the ’90s sex symbol explained at the time. “[It’s] just common sense: Don’t go into a hotel room alone. If someone answers the door in a bathrobe, you know, leave.”

During the televised chat, the “Love Pamela” author claimed it was “common knowledge” to avoid “certain people” in the entertainment industry.

"My mother would tell me — and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with — it takes two to tango," Anderson told Interview Magazine on Wednesday.
“You know what you’re getting into if you go to a hotel room alone,” she insisted, prompting Kelly to caution that many actresses’ agents are the ones who set up those meetings.

“I’d go with them! Send somebody with them. That’s what they should’ve done,” Anderson retorted. “I just think there’s easy ways to remedy that. That’s not a good excuse.”

