Another Jordan Luka 1 is almost here. Luka Doncic has his very own signature sneaker, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. As soon as Doncic stepped into the NBA, it was only going to be a matter of time before he got his own shoe. After all, he came in playing some phenomenal basketball. Subsequently, Doncic has only gotten better after each passing year. He is very clearly one of the top five players in the entire NBA, and that likely won’t change. He continues to school his opponents, and the fans absolutely love what he brings to the table.

3 DAYS AGO