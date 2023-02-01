Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team
With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
sneakernews.com
Vanessa Bryant Shares A Look At The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM”
Before the month-long celebration of Black excellence and African-American achievements officially kicked off, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on the last night of January to share an intimate look at an upcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro for Black History Month. While dedicated Kobe fans, hoop heads and sneaker aficionados have...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Could the Pat Bev Experience finally, mercifully be coming to a close?
Stephen Jackson Said Gregg Popovich Wanted From Him To Admit That Danny Green And Manu Ginobili Were Better Players
While Jackson has had a prolific career as a pro, his exit from San Antonio was one of the bigger storylines and an equally controversial one at that.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Reasons The Los Angeles Lakers Need To Trade For Kyrie Irving Immediately
Kyrie Irving would be a great fit on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ben Simmons Spotted With A New Girlfriend Last Night
Ben Simmons has apparently found love again after his shocking split with Maya Jama.
CBS Sports
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected
Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
sportszion.com
‘Ain’t gonna run up and fight nobody for you’ Stephen Jackson issues stern warning to Shannon Sharpe on his friendship with LeBron James
Shannon Sharpe is a huge LeBron James fan. This is why he got into a fight with the Memphis Grizzlies last January, where he got into it with Grizzlies players and Ja Morant’s father, Tee Morant. While many believe Sharpe would go to any length to defend James’ legacy,...
Former Miami Heat Villain Paul Pierce Gets Roasted On Twitter After Posting Photo
Social media users trolled Pierce after tweet about Boston Celtics
Yardbarker
Nets Reportedly Want Spencer Dinwiddie And Dorian Finney-Smith From Mavericks In Kyrie Irving Trade
The Brooklyn Nets are in disarray once again, as the team once again has to deal with a trade request. It was recently revealed that Kyrie Irving has demanded a trade from the franchise, and it is quite possible that the Nets will decide to move him ahead of the trade deadline.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Clippers Join Pursuit For NBA Star
A new suitor is in the mix to acquire Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. He told the Nets Friday that he wants out of Brooklyn before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the LA Clippers have joined the pursuit of a trade to acquire Irving from the Nets before the February 9th deadline.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 “Safari” Release Date Revealed
Another Jordan Luka 1 is almost here. Luka Doncic has his very own signature sneaker, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. As soon as Doncic stepped into the NBA, it was only going to be a matter of time before he got his own shoe. After all, he came in playing some phenomenal basketball. Subsequently, Doncic has only gotten better after each passing year. He is very clearly one of the top five players in the entire NBA, and that likely won’t change. He continues to school his opponents, and the fans absolutely love what he brings to the table.
Nets’ Kyrie Irving Sits Out Amid Trade Rumors; Lakers, Mavs, Suns Linked
The Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that guard Kyrie Irving won’t play in Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to right calf pain. He has emerged as the central focus of the latest NBA trade rumors. Sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Irving told the Nets Friday that...
Los Angeles Clippers Have Reportedly Made A Strong Offer For Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving could be headed to the Los Angeles Clippers after they reportedly made a strong offer to the Nets to land the star guard.
