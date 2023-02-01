ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Kyrie Irving Has 'Interest' In 1 NBA Team

With Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving formally requesting a trade, there is likely going to be at least some interest in him. Though it shouldn't surprise you which team is at the top of Kyrie's personal list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie "has maintained an interest" in ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares A Look At The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM”

Before the month-long celebration of Black excellence and African-American achievements officially kicked off, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on the last night of January to share an intimate look at an upcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro for Black History Month. While dedicated Kobe fans, hoop heads and sneaker aficionados have...
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request

LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected

Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 “Safari” Release Date Revealed

Another Jordan Luka 1 is almost here. Luka Doncic has his very own signature sneaker, dubbed the Jordan Luka 1. As soon as Doncic stepped into the NBA, it was only going to be a matter of time before he got his own shoe. After all, he came in playing some phenomenal basketball. Subsequently, Doncic has only gotten better after each passing year. He is very clearly one of the top five players in the entire NBA, and that likely won’t change. He continues to school his opponents, and the fans absolutely love what he brings to the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy