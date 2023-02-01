Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wmay.com
Mayor Langfelder continues dialogue concerning emergency ambulance services
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he continues to talk with the fire department and the city’s major hospitals about the best way to provide emergency ambulance services in the future. The fire department routinely responds to medical emergencies, along with private ambulance companies, raising questions about whether that’s the...
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
A discussion with Director Josh Sabo of Springfield’s own Heartland HOUSED: Part One
The crisis of homelessness and housing insecurity is a major one throughout the United States. This is not conjecture, but simple statistical fact. There are, according to a US HUD report on the topic, at least 582,462 homeless individuals across the country on a given evening – and that rough number does not even take into consideration the housing insecure, or even some alternative definitions of homeless. Millions more are added onto the nearly 600,00 people who suffer as homeless in some stereotypical sense.
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop
Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
Springfield comes in at 17 on new WSJ emerging housing markets list
Springfield has jumped into the top 20 in a new ranking of emerging housing markets from the Wall Street Journal and realtor.com. The ranking looks at the 300 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and ranks them based on the overall cost of living and the cost of housing, as well as the stability of the real estate market and the health of the local economy.
Taylorville teen sentenced to four days in jail over school shooter hoax
A Taylorville teen will spend a couple of more days in jail for a bogus threat directed against his high school. Newschannel 20 reports 18-year-old Payton Chronister pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of disorderly conduct. Authorities say Chronister wrote a note on a bathroom wall at Taylorville High...
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
Summer schedule announced for Lincoln’s New Salem outdoor theatre
The outdoor theater at Lincoln’s New Salem state historic site has announced its shows for the upcoming summer season. This year’s lineup at Theatre in the Park is a bit of a departure, with no musicals scheduled, although there will be a one-night musical cabaret fundraiser on June 30th.
Springfield Visitors Bureau looking to get creative with advertisements
The Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau’s budget proposal includes some unconventional ideas on how to advertise Mr. Lincoln’s hometown. During his budget presentation Wednesday, tourism director Scott Dahl talked about plans to engage in “car-vertising,” where some Uber and Lyft drivers in Kansas City will have their vehicles wrapped with the “Visit Springfield” logo and information.
Sacred Heart-Griffin High School searching for next president
The search is on for the next president of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Longtime SH-G President Sister Katherine O’Connor announced her retirement last fall. A search committee has been formed to find a replacement. The school, which is the only Catholic high school in Springfield, says it is looking...
Convicted insurrectionist from Springfield says he didn’t do anything wrong
A Springfield man may be in more hot water because of comments he made in an interview after his conviction on charges related to the January 6 insurrection. Thomas Adams, Jr. is awaiting sentencing after his conviction in a bench trial in which he stipulated that he had done the things that federal prosecutors accused him of, including entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol.
Riverton man sentenced to federal prison for tax fraud
A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing nearly three dozen tax returns. Via The State Journal-Register and Yahoo, federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Jason Hines assembled 34 fraudulent returns for 20 clients, resulting in a tax loss to state and federal governments of nearly $195,000.
Black Futurez: Mixtape Coming to UIS Studio Theater
Looking for something fun to do? Try Black Futurez: Mixtape at the UIS Studio Theater on Friday, February 3rd at 7:30p. Weaving mythical lore, parable, and personal experience, the unfolding narrative of Black Futurez: Mixtape can best be described as a compilation of ideas and emotions from Black youth living through current times. Featuring creator Reggie Guyton alongside special artists and musician guests. Get more information here.
