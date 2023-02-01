Read full article on original website
Should GM Reduce 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Pricing?
Competition in the various all-electric vehicle segments continues to heat up, including in the EV crossover segment where the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV plays. In fact, two rivals to the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, the Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, just got a price drop. Which begs the question – should the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV follow suit?
We Render A Potential Chevy Trax Z71
GM pulled the sheets on the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax back in October, showing off a new entry-level crossover for the Chevrolet brand lineup. Now, we’re reimagining the next-gen Trax as a new off-roader Z71 trim level in this exclusive GM Authority rendering. Before we dig into this thing,...
Chevy Equinox Sales Leap 243 Percent During Q4 2022
Chevy Equinox sales increased in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Argentina, and Colombia during the fourth quarter of 2022. The compact crossover also recorded two deliveries in Mexico and 933 in Brazil. Chevrolet Equinox Sales - Q4 2022 - United States. In the United States, Chevrolet Equinox deliveries totaled...
Here’s When 2024 Chevy Express Production Will Start
Originally introduced for the 1996 model year, the Chevy Express has soldiered on for nearly 30 years with minimal updates. In keeping with that theme, the Express van will soldier on largely unchanged for the 2024 model year, and now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Express will begin.
Here Is 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Pricing With Options And Packages
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is the second model year for the all-electric crossover, once again offering a combination of all-electric motivation, cutting-edge tech features, and Caddy-branded luxury. GM Authority previously uncovered starting MSRPs for the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq in a post published late last month, but now, we’re bringing you complete 2024 Cadillac Lyriq pricing info, including available options and packages.
Chevy Tahoe Lease Offered Nationwide In February 2023
For February 2023, a Chevy Tahoe lease is available nationwide on the 2022 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $619 per month for 36 months, and on the 2023 Chevy Tahoe 4WD LT for $649 per month for 36 months, for current lessees of a 2018 model year or newer vehicle.
2022 Was The Chevy Malibu’s Best Sales Year Since 2019
The COVID-19 pandemic rocked the automotive landscape to its core, with a series of unprecedented events that limited the automaker’s ability to manufacture and sell vehicles. As we continue to progress out of the virus slump, sales and production output continue to improve, and now, the Chevy Malibu posted its best sales year in 2022 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Chevy Camaro Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
In February 2023, a Chevy Camaro discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, in both coupe and convertible body styles, plus $500 cash back. The Bow Tie brand also offers a national lease for $279 per month for 24 months on the 2023...
Cadillac Y-Trim Level Structure Revised Starting With 2024 Cadillac Lyriq
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces a few key changes for the all-electric crossover, not the least of which is the debut of the new base-level 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech trim. As such, it appears as though Cadillac is revising its trim level structure strategy, starting with the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.
2023 Chevy Tahoe Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Silver Sage Metallic, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of 10 exterior colors...
Chevy Corvette Tops Consumer Reports 2022 Owner Satisfaction Survey
The C8 Corvette has rocked the performance car segment since its inception for the 2020 model year, providing buyers with a tantalizing combination of performance, capability, and relative affordability. As a result, it comes as no surprise that Consumer Reports has reported that the Chevy Corvette has been ranked as the most satisfying vehicle to own.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Gets Standard Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
The refreshed and updated 2024 GMC Sierra HD will receive standard Wireless Phone Projection (RPO code PPW) for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all trim levels, GM Authority has learned. Both 2500 HD and 3500 HD series trucks will now get wireless CarPlay and Android Auto as a standard feature.
How The Cadillac Escala Concept Morphed Into The Celestiq: Exclusive
The Cadillac Escala concept that was unveiled at the August 2016 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance represented the luxury marque at a critical fork in the road. The CT8 program that preceded it and which, to a certain extent, represented a production version of it, had frustratingly sat in clay model form in Cadillac’s Exterior Design Studio since 2014. First, the car was to be built in North America and China. Then China only, and then neither, as the global sedan market collapsed just as Cadillac was ready to compete with most of the world’s best.
Corvette E-Ray Buyers Camp Overnight In Front Of NH Dealership
Customers eager to place an order for the new 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray camped overnight outside MacMulkin Chevrolet in New Hampshire on January 30th, braving nighttime temperatures in the teens to lay claim to their copy of GM’s first-ever hybrid-powered Vette. MacMulkin Chevrolet, located at 3 Marmon Drive in...
Chevy Bolt EV Gets Fried By Electrify America Fast Charger In Florida
Making it quick and easy to recharge a drained battery is paramount in the switch to all-electric vehicles. Unfortunately for one Chevy Bolt EV driver, their car was totaled after attempting to charge back up at an Electrify America station in Florida. In a recent post to Chevy Bolt EV...
Smaller GMC Acadia Hit Its Objective
General Motors downsized the GMC Acadia for the crossover’s second generation, with the second-gen model slotting in a full segment size smaller than its predecessor. Now, according to Global Vice President of Buick, GMC, and GMC Hummer EV at General Motors, Duncan Aldred, the GMC Acadia “hit its objective” from a business perspective.
GM Releases Fix For 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Brake Line Clearance Issue
GM has released a new service update for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 related to rear brake line clearance issues. The problem: certain units of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 may exhibit an issue wherein the rear brake lines contact the truck’s rear axle. The hazards: contact between a...
We Render A Potential Chevy Colorado High Country
The pickup truck segment is doubling down on the premium offerings, with new, luxurious trim levels and upscale equipment available to entice those customers looking to combine capability, utility, and comfort into one neat package. With that in mind, we went about rendering up a potential Chevy Colorado High Country trim.
GM Uses Cylinder Cells In Its Ultium Battery Packs In China
Last week, GM Authority covered recent reports that GM was considering the development of new cylindrical battery cells for use in future GM EVs, as compared to the pouch-style battery cells currently produced in North America. Now, however, GM CEO Mary Barra has indicated that GM already uses cylindrical batter cells for EVs sold in China.
Here’s Why Your Chevy Blazer Or Traverse May Display A ‘Service Power Steering’ Message
Some Chevy Blazer and Chevy Traverse owners may notice that their crossover displays a message that reads “Service Power Steering” in the vehicle Driver Information Center (DIC). Now, a potential cause for this issue has been identified, and with it, a solution that can be implemented by a GM technician.
