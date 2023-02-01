The Buffalo Bills new projected cap space has the team at $-19M, according to Spotrac, which means somebody is going to have to leave. And unfortunately that could be fan favorite Jordan Poyer, who is now 31 years old. Poyer has been with the team since the new regime arrived at Buffalo in 2017. Since then, he’s been named to one Pro Bowl, and one All-Pro team. Which begs the question, should the Bills open the checkbook for the star safety?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO