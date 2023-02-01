ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Player Criticizes Star Running Back

The Buffalo Bills are in their off-season, as they will try and finally get over the hump and make it to the Super Bowl next season. This after the second straight defeat in the AFC Divisional round. This year's Super Bowl is next Sunday, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the...
wearebuffalo.net

Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players

The NFL will be having their Pro Bowl festivities this weekend, which kicks off today from Las Vegas. Just to clarify, there is no Pro Bowl game anymore, that was done away with in 2022. Instead, there will be fun games and activities which will take place, including a flag football game on Thursday.
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady Retirement Announcement

We should send some Louisiana gals his way to get that DNA in the state. Just picture how dominant LSU would be in 18-20 years once those kids grow up. Leo wouldn't get all those girls if he was retired from acting. 4 hours. OR.. he half arse played another...
LOUISIANA STATE
atozsports.com

Bills’ latest development disproves major narrative surrounding team

The Buffalo Bills’ season ended in devastating fashion after their playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, outside of fans clamoring for sweeping changes, there has been a narrative that this team’s Super Bowl window has been slammed shut. With premiere players being due for new contracts...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Have a Brand New Coach on Staff

The Buffalo Bills have scouts and front office personnel at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as they try to evaluate the senior players who will be entering the NFL Draft this year. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place at the end of February and then free agency starts...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Should the Bills Re-Sign Jordan Poyer?

The Buffalo Bills new projected cap space has the team at $-19M, according to Spotrac, which means somebody is going to have to leave. And unfortunately that could be fan favorite Jordan Poyer, who is now 31 years old. Poyer has been with the team since the new regime arrived at Buffalo in 2017. Since then, he’s been named to one Pro Bowl, and one All-Pro team. Which begs the question, should the Bills open the checkbook for the star safety?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

