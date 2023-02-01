Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSarasota, FL
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Reform at New College of Florida could bring new life to crumbling buildings, dorms
SARASOTA, Fla. — Reform at New College of Florida is not just targeted at academic programs and the character of the school but also at infrastructure. Gov. Ron Desantis promised more money for higher education and some of it could go to New College. Constructed in the 1960s, many...
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
Mysuncoast.com
Ashton Elementary teacher named Sarasota Chalkboard Champion
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At Ashton Elementary School, there is one teacher who truly is a hero. In fact, her third grade students call her “Wonder Woman.”. This “Wonder Woman” is Tari Kelly. In her classroom, she has decorated her learning space with superhero posters and quotes....
Mysuncoast.com
Commission on Ethics sends censure against Manatee County commissioner to governor
MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Commission on Ethics has submitted its recommendation for censure against Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During its public session meeting, the commission considered a settlement of an ethics complaint against Baugh, that charged Baugh misused her...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
sarasotamagazine.com
Manatee County Ditches Plan to Restore Confederate Monument—For Now
Bradenton this week narrowly escaped becoming the first city in the United States to restore a fallen Confederate monument. The monument in question, a concrete obelisk engraved with the names of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Jefferson Davis, was taken down from its place in front of the downtown Bradenton courthouse in the summer of 2017 after backlash from local protests that proclaimed it celebrated a shameful period of American history. The space has stood empty ever since.
Bay News 9
Medical emergencies force 2 lockdowns in 2 days at Parrish Community High School
PARRISH, Fla. — Manatee County Schools has confirmed that Parrish Community High School has had two lockdowns in the last two days, triggered by medical emergencies on campus. In a statement sent to Spectrum Bay News 9 on Thursday, the school system said "the situation at Parrish Community is...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Longboat Observer
1950s ranch transforms into the epitome of Sarasota style
Maybe Dan Denton didn’t exactly invent the Sarasota lifestyle, but his publications have celebrated our way of living since 1980. As founder of Sarasota Magazine, Denton gave our town a glossy look and progressive attitude, a heady mix of gracious living, the arts, philanthropy, food and — always its driving force — luxury real estate. So it’s no surprise that his own house on Lido Key, which he shares with his partner, Venezuelan artist Ramses Serrano, is a living history of Sarasota’s transformation from sleepy beach town to sophisticated glamour capital.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
floridanationalnews.com
Raising Canes Opens Clearwater Location to Rave Reviews
CLEARWATER, Fla. (FNN) – Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday for the grand opening of Raising Canes, the latest chicken hot spot in the Tampa Bay area. Raising Canes, which was founded in Louisiana, dubbed Clearwater as their first Florida location and fans delivered a warm welcome for the chain that proudly proclaims, “we serve only the most crave-able chicken finger meals, it’s our one love.”
Longboat Observer
County approves millions for new administration center
With no comment from the public or discussion at the dais, the Sarasota County Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved $28 million in capital improvement revenue bonds to finance construction of a new county administration center. Located just east of Interstate 75 in the Fruitville Farms development, the county is planning...
Mysuncoast.com
Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
espnswfl.com
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
fox13news.com
Retired teacher raises miniature horses on Sarasota farm
SARASOTA, Fla. - Forty-three years ago, Judy Middleton retired from being a school teacher and started doing something she absolutely loved-raising miniature horses. In 1978 Middleton received an unexpected birthday present. Her husband took her to Ocala where she was expecting to get a quarter horse. Instead, three miniature horses were waiting for them.
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track
Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
Longboat Observer
In response to growth, Manatee seeks to expand reclaimed water supply
As new housing developments continue to spring up, Manatee County is researching more ways to provide reclaimed water for irrigation purposes. Kevin Morris, the county’s deputy director of utilities, said that research includes the possibility of connecting reclaimed water lines with the city of Bradenton. New pipes could allow...
It's a Good Morning to be in Lakewood Ranch
The ABC Action News Good Morning Tampa Bay team highlights the good things happening around town, focusing on Lakewood Ranch.
Comments / 0