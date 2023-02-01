ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

laurenscountysports.com

Cyclones fizzle under Devils' heat

At Clinton High School on Friday night, it was a celebration. The boys basketball team obviously entered the top five of the state in Class 3A, because Chester was 5th, the Red Devils 6th (by the measure of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association), and Clinton beat the Cyclones twice, the latter by a score of 58-47 in front of a large, loud crowd and luminaries of the past.
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Miami outlasts Clemson in OT thriller, 69-66

CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Good news for Clemson hoops

Clemson's men's basketball team is set to get another significant member of its backcourt back for its top-25 matchup this weekend. Brevin Galloway will be available for the 20th-ranked Tigers' game (...)
CLEMSON, SC
greercitizen.com

Clyde “Tom” Rampey, Jr.

Clyde Thomas “Tom” Rampey, Jr., 75, passed away February 3, 2023. A native of Greenwood County; a son of the late Clyde Thomas and Lois Elizabeth Walker Rampey; he was a graduate of Union High School; attended University of South Carolina and Lees-McRae College and retired employee of The Wood Mortuary, Inc. after 41 years of service. He was the past President of the South Carolina Funeral Association; a Mason and a member of Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church.
GREER, SC
greercitizen.com

Francis Earle “F.E.” Hendrix

Francis Earle “F.E.” Hendrix, age 97, of Abner Creek Road, Duncan, a lifelong resident of the Abner Creek Community, and husband of Louise Snelgrove Hendrix, went to his heavenly home on February 2, 2023. F.E. and Louise were married for 78 years. Born October 26, 1925, in the...
DUNCAN, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: The important leadership of T.Q. Donaldson

The Donaldson name is sprinkled throughout Greenville’s history as well as throughout various city landmarks like the Donaldson Career Center, Donaldson Center Airport and Donaldson Road. While there are numerous Donaldsons of note, local heritage hinges on the family’s remarkable progenitor, Col. Thomas Quinton (T.Q.) Donaldson I. T.Q....
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store

Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community

For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate chef receives statewide honor

ABBEVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate chef is being recognized for her local flavors and community collaborations, earning her the honor of2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Erica McCier is the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in Abbeville. In January, she and three other South Carolina chefs were named...
ABBEVILLE, SC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC

