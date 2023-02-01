At Clinton High School on Friday night, it was a celebration. The boys basketball team obviously entered the top five of the state in Class 3A, because Chester was 5th, the Red Devils 6th (by the measure of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association), and Clinton beat the Cyclones twice, the latter by a score of 58-47 in front of a large, loud crowd and luminaries of the past.

CLINTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO