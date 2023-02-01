Read full article on original website
laurenscountysports.com
Cyclones fizzle under Devils' heat
At Clinton High School on Friday night, it was a celebration. The boys basketball team obviously entered the top five of the state in Class 3A, because Chester was 5th, the Red Devils 6th (by the measure of the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association), and Clinton beat the Cyclones twice, the latter by a score of 58-47 in front of a large, loud crowd and luminaries of the past.
Greenville’s Bennett picks USC
Greenville junior wide received Mazeo Bennett announced Friday afternoon that he will play his college football at South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Miami outlasts Clemson in OT thriller, 69-66
CLEMSON, S.C. — (Clemson Athletics)The Clemson Women’s Basketball Team (13-11, 4-8 ACC) fell to the Miami Hurricanes (14-8, 7-4 ACC) in overtime in Littlejohn Coliseum on Thursday night during Military Appreciation Night. Amari Robinson turned in her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds...
Good news for Clemson hoops
Clemson's men's basketball team is set to get another significant member of its backcourt back for its top-25 matchup this weekend. Brevin Galloway will be available for the 20th-ranked Tigers' game (...)
Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?
Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program. Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off (...)
greercitizen.com
Clyde “Tom” Rampey, Jr.
Clyde Thomas “Tom” Rampey, Jr., 75, passed away February 3, 2023. A native of Greenwood County; a son of the late Clyde Thomas and Lois Elizabeth Walker Rampey; he was a graduate of Union High School; attended University of South Carolina and Lees-McRae College and retired employee of The Wood Mortuary, Inc. after 41 years of service. He was the past President of the South Carolina Funeral Association; a Mason and a member of Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church.
Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney Calling Out Clemson Fans
It's no secret that the Clemson football program hasn't been the same over the last two seasons. Yes, the program has won at least 10 games for 12 straight years but it also hasn't reached the College Football Playoff since the 2020 season. That has left some Clemson fans dissatisfied with ...
blufftontoday.com
Dabo Swinney opens up on firing 'true Clemson man' Brandon Streeter after one season as OC
CLEMSON- There couldn't have been too many things more difficult for Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney than firing offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Swinney opened up about it Wednesday while introducing Streeter’s replacement, TCU’s Garrett Riley, who might have felt a little uncomfortable hearing so much praise for his predecessor.
greercitizen.com
Francis Earle “F.E.” Hendrix
Francis Earle “F.E.” Hendrix, age 97, of Abner Creek Road, Duncan, a lifelong resident of the Abner Creek Community, and husband of Louise Snelgrove Hendrix, went to his heavenly home on February 2, 2023. F.E. and Louise were married for 78 years. Born October 26, 1925, in the...
Check those tickets: $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Spartanburg
Check those tickets! A $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spartanburg on Wednesday.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: The important leadership of T.Q. Donaldson
The Donaldson name is sprinkled throughout Greenville’s history as well as throughout various city landmarks like the Donaldson Career Center, Donaldson Center Airport and Donaldson Road. While there are numerous Donaldsons of note, local heritage hinges on the family’s remarkable progenitor, Col. Thomas Quinton (T.Q.) Donaldson I. T.Q....
buffalonynews.net
Anderson Automotive Announces Acquisition of Bradshaw Automotive Group Dealerships
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / The Anderson Automotive Group, an automotive retailer with 8 dealerships located in North and South Carolina, announced today its acquisition of the Bradshaw Automotive group of dealerships. This includes a Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac store in Greer, SC and Honda, Acura,...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Jersey Mike’s relocates downtown Greenville store
Jersey Mike’s has closed its downtown Greenville store and relocated. The eatery at 3280 N. Pleasantburg Drive is open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves a variety of hot and cold subs, including:. Stickball Special – provolone, ham and salami. The Super Sub...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Textile roots serve as foundation for new vision of community
For decades, abandoned textile mills have stood as proud but derelict reminders of South Carolina’s manufacturing history; however, recent redevelopment trends are bringing new life to communities whose vitality had waned with the closing of those mills. What’s happening in two such communities – Drayton in Spartanburg County and...
Upstate man wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket
An Upstate man scratched his way to a $500,000 lottery win. If only his wife believed him.
WYFF4.com
Upstate chef receives statewide honor
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate chef is being recognized for her local flavors and community collaborations, earning her the honor of2023 South Carolina Chef Ambassador. Erica McCier is the owner and executive chef of Indigenous Underground in Abbeville. In January, she and three other South Carolina chefs were named...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond continues to advance the City of Greenville
Greenville is investing $36 million into roads, sidewalks, and public spaces through the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond.
WYFF4.com
Simpsonville makeup artist featured on new streaming series
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — A brand new series on the Very Local app, "The Spark GVL," features Greenville residents that have made names for themselves on the national stage, but never forgot the city that sparked their inspiration. (Video above is a preview of the series) The premiere episode of...
