Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
Man and 5-year-old son shot in Northeast Philadelphia
A man and his small child were shot on Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
5-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Philly
At approximately 8:56 p.m. a 5-year-old boy and his father, a 38-year-old Hispanic male, were shot at 12000 Verda Drive, according to police. The father was shot twice in the left hip and his son was shot in the elbow. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.
Father, 5-year-old son taken to hospital after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A five-year-old is rushed to a hospital after police say he and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night. There is still an active scene at this time.One neighbor says she heard multiple shots fired and she dropped to the ground.There were at least 10 evidence markers on the street and the sidewalk and the front door where the shooting happened, the glass is shattered. CBS Philadelphia was also told at least two bullets went into the home next door.Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 12700 block of Verda...
fox29.com
Man, 39, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia in critical condition
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting happened in North Philadelphia, on the 3300 block of Mascher Street Saturday night, just after 8 p.m., officials said. Officers responded to the location and found the 39-year-old man in the...
2 suspects sought after 78-year-old man punched, robbed in Center City Philadelphia
One of the suspects punched the man from behind, hitting him in the face and knocking him unconscious.
Disturbing Video Shows Philly Chinese Restaurant Shooting
Philadelphia police have released new video footage from the ambush shooting at a Kingsessing Chinese food restaurant that left two victims dead and another injured. The attack occurred at Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Daily Voice has reported.
SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police
Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
fox29.com
Man, 54, critical after he was shot multiple times on a Kensington street, police say
KENSINGTON - A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Kensington. Officials say the man was found in the street suffering from gunshot wounds in his buttocks and both legs. The shooting happened Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the 1900 block of Hart Lane.
fox29.com
Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Believe They Know Identity of Attacker in Deadly SEPTA Station Stabbing
A man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station during the Wednesday evening rush. The Philadelphia Police said they may already be "familiar" with the man wanted for the deadly stabbing that occurred at 5:47 p.m., Wednesday at the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station at 8th and Market streets.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
fox29.com
Charges filed against accused teenage carjacker shot by passenger with license to carry
PHILADELPHIA - Prosecutors in Philadelphia have charged a teenager who police say was shot several times when he attempted to carjack someone who has a license to carry a firearm. The 17-year-old allegedly opened the door of a Honda Civic with two people inside that was parked on the 1800...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at Center City SEPTA stop
A man has been stabbed to death and another man has been shot at two separate SEPTA stations in Philadelphia in incidents that police say are not connected. Arrests have been made in both cases.
17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
Veteran prosecutor returns to Philly DA’s homicide unit following ‘road rage’ incident
Later this month, Assistant District Attorney Anthony Voci is scheduled to appear in a Philadelphia courtroom to prosecute a murder trial connected to the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man. The case is a far cry from the kinds of crimes fielded by the insurance fraud division of the District...
Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Point Breeze
A 17-year-old was killed in Point Breeze after he was shot five times on the 1200 block of S. 23rd Street on Feb. 2, police said. According to police, the shooting occurred at 8:33 p.m. and the victim was struck five times in the torso area. He was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., police said. No arrest has been made.
fox29.com
Former Philadelphia official carjacked by masked gunman outside of longtime home
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia city leader is the latest victim of rampant vehicle thefts across the city after he was carjacked at gunpoint outside his Northeast Philadelphia home. Alan Butkovitz, 70, told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that he was sitting in his car around 8 p.m. Tuesday when a...
