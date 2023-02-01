ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Friday night in West Philadelphia, according to police.Officers arrived at 40th and Market Streets after reports of gunshots and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the face and neck.Paramedics soon arrived and took the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.The suspect was wearing a mask, gloves and all-black clothing, police say.Homicide detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.A motive has not been determined.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5-Year-Old Shot in Northeast Philly

At approximately 8:56 p.m. a 5-year-old boy and his father, a 38-year-old Hispanic male, were shot at 12000 Verda Drive, according to police. The father was shot twice in the left hip and his son was shot in the elbow. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition, police said.
CBS Philly

Father, 5-year-old son taken to hospital after double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A five-year-old is rushed to a hospital after police say he and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night. There is still an active scene at this time.One neighbor says she heard multiple shots fired and she dropped to the ground.There were at least 10 evidence markers on the street and the sidewalk and the front door where the shooting happened, the glass is shattered. CBS Philadelphia was also told at least two bullets went into the home next door.Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 12700 block of Verda...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 39, shot multiple times in North Philadelphia in critical condition

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting happened in North Philadelphia, on the 3300 block of Mascher Street Saturday night, just after 8 p.m., officials said. Officers responded to the location and found the 39-year-old man in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Disturbing Video Shows Philly Chinese Restaurant Shooting

Philadelphia police have released new video footage from the ambush shooting at a Kingsessing Chinese food restaurant that left two victims dead and another injured. The attack occurred at Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Daily Voice has reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

SEPTA Rider Stabbed To Death At Center City Station: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Center City SEPTA station, authorities say. Officers were called to the 8th and Market streets station for a report of a person with a weapon at about 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fab. 1, the department told Daily Voice. They arrived to find a 22-year-old victim suffering from two stab wounds to the chest, officials added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 18, shot multiple times during Olney home invasion, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a home invasion that left one person hospitalized after a shooting. According to authorities, an 18-year-old male was shot multiple times in a front bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 100 block of Rosemar Street. Officials say the incident occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.The teen was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man who said he was stabbed may have robbed someone: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 18-year-old man was questioned after he reported a stabbing to police overnight, but police said his story doesn't add up.Investigators found the victim at 5th and Market Streets near Independence Mall just after 11:30 p.m.He's now out of the hospital.Detectives say they don't believe the story he told them.They believe he robbed a person at 15th and Market Streets, just west of City Hall, and may have been stabbed there.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident

New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
South Philly Review

Boy, 17, fatally shot in Point Breeze

A 17-year-old was killed in Point Breeze after he was shot five times on the 1200 block of S. 23rd Street on Feb. 2, police said. According to police, the shooting occurred at 8:33 p.m. and the victim was struck five times in the torso area. He was transported to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., police said. No arrest has been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

