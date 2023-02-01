PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A five-year-old is rushed to a hospital after police say he and his father were both shot in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday night. There is still an active scene at this time.One neighbor says she heard multiple shots fired and she dropped to the ground.There were at least 10 evidence markers on the street and the sidewalk and the front door where the shooting happened, the glass is shattered. CBS Philadelphia was also told at least two bullets went into the home next door.Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 12700 block of Verda...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO