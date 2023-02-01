Read full article on original website
Related
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight security camera review
This 2K security camera packs a lot of illumination, but will it work in your home?
ZDNet
3 security gadgets I never leave home without
It only takes a second to be hacked or leak important data. Drop an unencrypted flash drive (here's an easy-to-use encrypted drive) or plug into the wrong outlet or click on a phishing link in a spam email and you could be in a world of trouble and not even know it.
ETOnline.com
The Ring Video Doorbell Is On Sale for 30% Off, Plus More of The Best Home Security Camera Deals
Whether you are always on the go or find yourself spending more time at home these days, home security cameras can help give you that feeling of peace and comfort by monitoring your surroundings. Having a sense of security at home means knowing what is going on inside and outside, no matter where you are. Luckily, Amazon has made it that much easier to make your home safe with an incredible deal on the top-rated Ring Video Doorbell 3.
Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera review
With 4K resolution and brand-agnostic smart home support could this be the ultimate in home security?
Gizmodo
Eufy Finally Admits Its 'Local' Cameras Were Sending Unencrypted Streams, Claims It Will Do Better
In a wave of blistering scrutiny, researchers and journalists have both accused security camera makers at Eufy of lying to users that their video streams were end-to-end encrypted, even though users were easily able to access the streams using simple browser tools and a desktop media player. After over two...
CNET
The Location of Your Wi-Fi Router Matters. And Yours Is Probably in the Wrong Spot
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A slow home internet connection can make even the simplest Google search super frustrating. If you find that your Wi-Fi is always unstable, no matter what internet service provider you have or how many devices are connected, what do you do? Sometimes having your router professionally installed might not even solve the immense problem of a slow, weak internet connection. That's a massive headache if you work from home, if you're trying to install smart home gadgets, or if you just want to unwind with some Netflix at the end of the day.
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?
It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
T3.com
Best Wi-Fi 6 routers 2023: get the best wireless internet speed at home
Wi-Fi 6 is among the best wireless technology available right now (Wi-Fi 6E, also available, offers more channels for improvements, while Wi-Fi 7 is underway and will arrive in the coming years). The best Wi-Fi 6 or 6E routers in 2023 can therefore give your home network a substantial upgrade...
The Verge
Samsung’s SmartThings Station is a smart home hub worth plugging in
I am a fan of multipurpose smart home hubs. No one has the space or patience for yet another single-function plastic box plugged into their router. Beyond acting as the brains of your Apple smart home, the HomePod is a great speaker; Google’s Nest Hub Max helps run your Google Home and is a superb digital photo frame. And the new Samsung SmartThings Station? It’s a SmartThings hub that also charges your phone.
Ring Brings Back a Video Doorbell Fit For Apartments and Renters
Ring's latest doorbell is a reissue with a simple, quick installation.
CNET
SimpliSafe's Newest Indoor Camera Puts Emphasis on Security
SimpliSafe's newest home security tool is built to combat break-ins. The company launched the Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera on Thursday. The Smart Alarm Camera immediately stands out from other indoor cameras, partly because it's wireless while nearly all indoor cameras require a wired power source, but mostly for its potential to identify intruders and thwart criminal activity.
I Saved Myself Hours Of Unnecessary Drilling Into Walls For Home Security With The Best Security Camera Light Bulbs
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I was so eager to install proper outdoor security cameras in my new home soon after we moved in. However, it didn’t occur to me that it could involve serious handiwork on my part. Have you ever tried installing a wired one? Precision and care are necessary because they involve making cutouts on walls to mount and wire them to a power source. Thing I have no time for. While I’m always up for the challenge, sometimes you just don’t want to deal...
Netflix Premium plan adds spatial audio and more download devices
Netflix has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2023. The streaming service has been canceling original shows left and right, scrapping completed movies before they debut, and is preparing to crack down on password sharing in the coming weeks. Subscribers aren’t exactly thrilled with the choices Netflix has been making, but maybe a few upgraded features for Netflix Premium plan users will be enough to distract us from all the turmoil.
ZDNet
This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost
I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
Digital Trends
Best 65-inch TV deals: Save on QLED and OLED for Super Bowl
There’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater, and the Super Bowl brings with it all the reason in the world to go ahead and search for a deal. The big game warrants a big experience, and a 65-inch TV is about the perfect size to both fully experience the game — and all of your favorite content — while not blowing the doors off your living room or the ceiling off your basement. As such, you’re going to need access to some of the best TV deals, and we’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best 65-inch TV deals out there. Read onward for more details on these deals, and for more information on which 65-inch TV may be best for you.
Best Bluetooth speakers for 2023
Bluetooth speakers are must-have audio devices for any music enthusiast. They allow you to easily connect the speaker to your phone to play your favorite songs at home or on-the-go. However, there are a ton of great Bluetooth speaker options on the market, including new smart speakers like the Apple HomePod 2, making it difficult to decide which one to buy. To help, we've compiled a list of the best Bluetooth speakers for 2023 across different categories and budgets. Top products in this article ...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $700 off today
Gamers with lots of cash to spare should turn their attention towards Samsung’s monitor deals as the rotating Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor is on sale with a $700 discount. At $2,300 instead of its original price of $3,000, it’s still not cheap, but if you can afford this incredible 55-inch display, there’s nothing in the market like it. It’s understandable if you want to think about it first, but if you want to take advantage of the lowered price, you’ll have to hurry because the price cut may disappear very soon.
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops the price of this Shark cordless vacuum to $99
If you’ve been waiting for great cordless vacuum deals in time for your spring cleaning plans, Walmart has a great offer on the Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Vacuum. It’s usually priced at $149 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $99. A sizeable discount of $50, it works out as a third off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting for a good quality cordless vacuum deal, this is likely to be the one for you. Either hit the buy button straight away or read on while we tell you all about it.
Philips Hue smart home products are getting more expensive in some countries
Philips Hue smart home accessories are about to get more expensive in some countries around the world. The company has confirmed that a selection of Philips Hue products will see an average 10% price increase outside of the United States starting in February as a result of currency fluctuations. This...
Comments / 0