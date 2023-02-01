There’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater, and the Super Bowl brings with it all the reason in the world to go ahead and search for a deal. The big game warrants a big experience, and a 65-inch TV is about the perfect size to both fully experience the game — and all of your favorite content — while not blowing the doors off your living room or the ceiling off your basement. As such, you’re going to need access to some of the best TV deals, and we’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking down the best 65-inch TV deals out there. Read onward for more details on these deals, and for more information on which 65-inch TV may be best for you.

2 DAYS AGO