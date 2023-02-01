YouTuber Jeffree Star Sets Internet on Fire With Hints About Identity of NFL Boyfriend As Football Wives Rush to Clear Their Husband’s Names

Read full article on original website
Related
Megyn Kelly Says Tom Brady Sacrificing His Marriage For Another Year in the NFL Was ‘A Middle Finger’ to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen
Commentator Megyn Kelly reacted to Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL, criticizing his decision to play one more season. According to the New York Post, Kelly spoke about the news of Brady’s retirement with commentators Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson and discussed the personal impact this last year of football has had on him.
Liam Neeson Blasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor And UFC: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Actor Liam Neeson ripped the UFC and one of its most popular fighters, Conor McGregor, for the league’s mixed martial arts style. In a Q&A style interview with Men’s Health Magazine, Neeson took questions from fans and answered them on camera. One question about the UFC and McGregor came up in the Don’t Read The Comments video. The Irish actor did not mince words about his feelings toward the UFC.
Colin Cowherd Thinks ‘Golf Bug’ Behind Tony Romo’s Broadcast Woes: ‘He’s Winging It’
Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd thinks CBS analyst Tony Romo‘s skills as a broadcaster are regressing due to the former NFL quarterback’s “addiction” to golf. According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand on the podcast The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, CBS had an intervention with Romo last year to help the analyst improve his performance, but after the 2022 season, Romo has faced heavy scrutiny for his work as an analyst, especially about his lack of preparation.
WATCH: Pedro Pascal Is ‘Ah-Me, Mario’ In Hilariously Gritty SNL Trailer For Last of Us-Style HBO Parody
Saturday Night Live sent up Pedro Pascal’s star turn in The Last of Us with a parody trailer for a dystopian Mario Kart series. Like the cold open and Weekend Update, parodies of television commercials have been a staple of Saturday Night Live since the very first episode — on October 11, 1975 — of a new show that was then called simply NBC’s Saturday Night.
CBS Reportedly Held An Intervention With Tony Romo Last Off-Season About Lack Of Preparation
CBS reportedly held an intervention with color commentator Tony Romo last off-season about the former quarterback’s lack of preparation. Romo became the pioneer of monster contracts for lead analysts on NFL broadcasts. Following the 2019-2020 NFL season, CBS signed Romo to a contract that will pay him around $180 million over ten years. His contract paved the way for ESPN to sign Troy Aikman following the 2021-2022 season to a five-year contract with a total of over $90 million.
WATCH: Chris Wallace Gets Terry Bradshaw To Sing Along With Terry Bradshaw From the 70s
You don’t see that every day. CNN anchor Chris Wallace found himself in the curious position of watching NFL analyst and football great Terry Bradshaw duet with himself on a 1970s country hit. The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature NFL legend Terry Bradshaw...
WATCH: NBA Insider Awkwardly Shoots His Shot With Show Host
NBA insider Shams Charania awkwardly told Kay Adams the many things the two have in common and it sort of seemed like he was trying to ask her out. Charania appeared on Adams’ Fan Duel TV show, Up & Adams, and immediately started to rattle off the things they had in common. From where they went to school to when their birthdays are, Charania left everything on the table to show their similar interests.
‘Forgive Me’: Chris Wallace Straight-Up Asks Terry Bradshaw If It Bothers Him People Think He’s ‘Dumb’
CNN anchor Chris Wallace elicited a pained response from NFL analyst and football great Terry Bradshaw by asking if it “gets under (his) skin” that people view him as “dumb.”. The latest interviews from Wallace’s series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace feature NFL legend Terry Bradshaw and...
Mediaite
New York City, NY
16
Followers
290
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT
From TV green rooms to the corridors of the senate to the latest White House press briefing, Mediaite is a trusted source on the intersection of politics and media across the political spectrum. Breaking news, analysis and opinions aplenty, we deliver it all with lightning quick speed. Mediaite is part of the Abrams Media Network.https://www.mediaite.com/
Comments / 0