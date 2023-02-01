Bernal Heights benches' citation prompts S.F. neighborhood uproar

The San Francisco Department of Public Works last month started issuing removal notices for a number of benches on the sidewalk of Mirabel Avenue, which residents say are for neighbors, visitors and everyone's use, following a 311 complaint of sidewalk encroachments. Joelle Chartier

Residents in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights have received extensions to address the citations of their neighborhood benches, which they feared would mark the end of a community tradition.

One removal notice shared with The Examiner indicated that the benches could remain, provided each owner pays for a city permit that includes a $1,402 application fee.

Rachel Gordon, the department's director of policy and communications, told The Examiner on Tuesday that residents who received the violation notices and contacted the agency have received an extension until April 30. The initial notices were for 30 days.

Both Gordon and Mirabel Avenue residents said that Supervisor Hilary Ronen — whose district includes Bernal Heights — and her staff are working with public works officials to ensure the benches remain in place well past then, with the former noting that the waiving of permit fees or changes to the public works code have to come from the Board of Supervisors .

The agency is also looking into permitting the benches through a department director's order as another possible path, which wouldn't be as entrenched as board legislation but could be enacted quicker.

In the meantime, longtime residents are wondering what the future holds for what they're calling a neighborhood institution.

"If the bench is a risk for whatever reason, you know, it obstructs wheelchair access or it's broken, so there might be some liability? OK, let us know. That's a service," Roni Diamant-Wilson, a Mirabel Avenue resident, told The Examiner. "But otherwise, having a permit does not seem reasonable in the least. And the word 'ridiculous' comes up, over and over again."

Bernal Heights residents who spoke with The Examiner said the benches have sat along Mirabel Avenue for the better part of two decades.

Some homeowners have repurposed granite curbstones that The City had removed as benches in front of their homes. Diamant-Wilson's bench, which she and her partner placed around a city-installed wooden planter in the middle of the sidewalk, has been there for about three years.

The benches, residents say, have served as a respite for people of all ages walking around the neighborhood in need of a break, seating during neighborhood block parties and as a space for neighbors to share resources. Diamant-Wilson said the bench is within earshot of a room in which she typically works, and sometimes she hears "two people just chatting away on the bench."

Some residents have placed spare food and extra produce on the benches in front of their homes, as well as assorted items they no longer need.

"If you want to get rid of your books, you can put them there, and they're gone in a couple of hours," Joelle Chartier, a resident of the neighborhood for 30 years, told The Examiner. "It's really such a piece of the community-building. It's just amazing."

Gordon told The Examiner that the department received a 311 call from a neighbor on Mirabel about one of the benches. An inspector assigned to the call issued a sidewalk repair notice for the bench in front of Diamant-Wilson's home, then to other benches, as inspections that reveal possible violations must also look for others. The notice shared with The Examiner also directed the recipient to repair cracked portions of the sidewalk.

Although Gordon said the department agreed the benches can be beneficial to the wider community, she said officials want to ensure the sidewalks are accessible to all residents and free of tripping hazards, as well as that ownership of the benches is documented. The $1,402 fee, she said, serves as "cost recovery" for staff time and labor spent preparing and processing the permit.

The benches were cited as "minor encroachments," which under the public works code must "not occupy more than (10%) of the area of the sidewalk fronting the property nor more than (25%) of the width of the sidewalk." KGO measured 14 feet of space between the curb and some of the cited benches.

Once the Mirabel residents received their notices, they contacted Ronen. Jennifer Ferrigno, a legislative aide to the supervisor, has since been in contact with the department and with the neighbors. Gordon said her department is "more than willing" to work with The City and the Mirabel residents on keeping the benches in place, whether the Board of Supervisors waives the fees or carves out an exemption to San Francisco's public works code.

Diamant-Wilson and her neighbors said they weren't aware of the permitting process, and if they knew of the costs, they wouldn't have installed the benches in the first place. They also wonder who made the initial 311 call, and why, given the benches' long-term presence in the neighborhood.

"It seems so divisive, and that's not what Bernal Heights is all about," Diamant-Wilson said.