Read full article on original website
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online
Groundbreaking for new Kingman Animal Shelter is Monday
KINGMAN – There will be a special groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mohave County Animal Shelter this coming Monday, February 6 at 2:00 p.m. at 3629 N Burbank in Kingman, site of the new shelter (close to Kingman Library.) The long-awaited shelter is due to be completed by Spring, 2024.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Some 50 miles of Hwy. 95 to be repaved this spring
MOHAVE COUNTY – Residents of Colorado River communities are eager for the repaving of nearly 50 miles of well-worn State Route 95 through Lake Havasu and Bullhead City. The work will be completed in separate phases, some likely starting by late spring or early summer. Dist. 30 State Representative...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Classic Car Show Saturday in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY – An Auto Swap and Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5221 Hwy. 68 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. New and used vintage auto parts will be available. Swap meet vendor spaces are available for $10. This event is hosted by Mid Fifty 5150 Auto Parts and Pharoahs Car Club Arizona. Email mail@midfifty.com if interested in vending.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Meth, weapons, cash seized in BHC
BULLHEAD CITY – Drug seizures and two arrests are reported after a narcotics investigation led to a warrant-based search of an apartment in Bullhead City. Police detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) executed the search at about 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
thestandardnewspaper.online
County in low transmission category for COVID
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Health Department (MCDPH) Nursing staff has been notified of 255 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at noon. There has also been a total of 45 deaths over the past 12 weeks. (Note that deaths are counted by the week of COVID-19 diagnosis, not date of death and monthly counts may increase as there is often a lag between when case patient is diagnosed, when a death occurs, and when it is reported.)
Comments / 0