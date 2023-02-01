ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WATCH: Kelly Graves takes responsibility for Colorado defeat

Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves addressed the media for about seven minutes following Friday's 63-53 home loss to Colorado. The Ducks have now dropped four of five games and Graves took responsibility for the team's poor play on Friday. The Ducks missed all 16 three-point shots and trailed throughout....
Composite four-star Kari Jackson names top seven

West Bloomfield (Mich.) linebacker Kari Jackson has named a top seven of UCF, Cincinnati, Missouri, Penn State, Maryland, Wisconsin and Stanford. Jackson, a 247Sports Composite four-star in the 2024 class, has narrowed down from a list of 24 offers. He most recently visited Penn State and Wisconsin. He says Stanford,...
