DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As if firefighters needed any reminders, putting out flames isn't the only part of their job that's dangerous.So is responding to accidents on North Texas highways and streets.In Fort Worth Friday morning, a vehicle slammed into the back of a reserve fire truck as firefighters responded to a crash.While firefighters weren't hurt, the truck sustained significant damage."One of the scariest things to me about our job is actually being on the highways and with the winter storms we've had here recently, it just amplifies that. I would say it's actually more dangerous than fighting a fire just...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO