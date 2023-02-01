Read full article on original website
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
deltadailynews.com
Texas ice storm live updates: Over 340,000 customers without power
(NEW YORK) — A massive ice storm is freezing Texas and the southern United States on Wednesday. Some 60 million people in 22 states — from New Mexico to Maine — are on alert for dangerously cold weather, ice and flooding. Freezing rain and sleet are in...
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Dallas man slipping on ice during dog walk is Texas this week
"Looks more like taking your dog for a slide."
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
‘They do not work’: Deadly Dallas shootings, including at a hospital, put spotlight on lax ankle monitoring
Authorities say despite repeated violations, violent felons were not effectively tracked, resulting in three deaths. Lawmakers say it’s time to fix the system. Three months ago, gunfire erupted inside a labor and delivery ward of a major Dallas hospital. A mother was holding her newborn baby when the father,...
Dallas, Texas Drivers Going Too Fast Sliding All Over the Icy Roads
The winter weather and driving conditions it can bring can be so unpredictable. But even when we are expecting nasty weather there is a lot of us that still have to show up to work and need to deal with whatever driving conditions that mother nature throws our way. Well, that was on full display recently as Dallas, Texas had lots of freezing rain and snow on top of it which made for horrible driving conditions.
Dallas preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3
Snow and ice begin to melt on White Rock Creek Trail in Dallas. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Dallas officials said the city is preparing to resume normal operations Feb. 3 as extreme winter weather in the city begins to subside. Public Works Director Ali Hatefi said street conditions were improving “very...
Video: Things Are Looking Pretty Rough In ‘Dallaska’ Right Now
Winter storms have really messed things up in Dallas. Some people are even calling it 'Dallaska' right now. Bridges are covered in snow and ice and it appears that some motorists are having one heck of a time getting themselves out of icy situations. A video posted by @dallas_texastv yesterday...
Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An in-depth look at some major Texas zoos through inspection reports provides a historical look at incidents at the Dallas Zoo over the last decade, and it appears to put one North Texas zoo in the spotlight but not for reasons you might expect. The United States Department of Agriculture licenses and inspects zoos. The I-Team requested inspections, citations, and complaints for five Texas zoos including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston. We obtained more than 400-documents referencing animal treatments, escapes, and deaths.DALLAS ZOOIn 2011, the records reference a chimp and a spider monkey escape at the...
Dallas firefighter injured, fire trucks damaged while responding to accidents this week
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As if firefighters needed any reminders, putting out flames isn't the only part of their job that's dangerous.So is responding to accidents on North Texas highways and streets.In Fort Worth Friday morning, a vehicle slammed into the back of a reserve fire truck as firefighters responded to a crash.While firefighters weren't hurt, the truck sustained significant damage."One of the scariest things to me about our job is actually being on the highways and with the winter storms we've had here recently, it just amplifies that. I would say it's actually more dangerous than fighting a fire just...
North Texas inclement weather shelters in need of volunteers
DALLAS — With the icy conditions created by the winter storm, inclement weather shelters have opened around North Texas, and are in great need of volunteers. The shelters opened throughout Dallas and Collin counties have remained at capacity since opening, and most of them are volunteer-led. Ways for volunteers...
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
Icy conditions attributed to fatal crash, travel nightmare for southern Plains
With sleet and freezing rain reports piling up, travel both on the ground and in the air were heavily impacted Monday, particularly in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Icy conditions across the southern Plains have resulted in a travel nightmare for many on Monday including a fatal wreck in Arkansas and chaos in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro region.
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze
DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions
DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
DFW winter storm: How Dallas is handling the ice
DALLAS — The City of Dallas has been busy dealing with issues created by the winter storm the past two days while responding to hundreds of emergency calls. In the past 24 hours, the Dallas Fire Department has responded to more than 750 accidents. There have also been 200 calls to animal services for 200 calls for animals left out in the cold, with 49 violations issued.
Shorthorn
No school, snow problem: Students bond during winter storm
Students waddled from their apartments and dorms with their chins slightly tucked and their breath like steam in the air. Some were bundled tight in knit scarves and puffer jackets, while some were a little less prepared. Some moved in pairs and others with three or more, but all seemed to embrace the frigid week.
