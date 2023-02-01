ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Hill

7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K

Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state.  The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
TEXAS STATE
People

'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power

The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Dallas, Texas Drivers Going Too Fast Sliding All Over the Icy Roads

The winter weather and driving conditions it can bring can be so unpredictable. But even when we are expecting nasty weather there is a lot of us that still have to show up to work and need to deal with whatever driving conditions that mother nature throws our way. Well, that was on full display recently as Dallas, Texas had lots of freezing rain and snow on top of it which made for horrible driving conditions.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas zoo inspections reveal incidents involving animal treatment, escapes, deaths

DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas firefighter injured, fire trucks damaged while responding to accidents this week

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As if firefighters needed any reminders, putting out flames isn't the only part of their job that's dangerous.So is responding to accidents on North Texas highways and streets.In Fort Worth Friday morning, a vehicle slammed into the back of a reserve fire truck as firefighters responded to a crash.While firefighters weren't hurt, the truck sustained significant damage."One of the scariest things to me about our job is actually being on the highways and with the winter storms we've had here recently, it just amplifies that. I would say it's actually more dangerous than fighting a fire just...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas inclement weather shelters in need of volunteers

DALLAS — With the icy conditions created by the winter storm, inclement weather shelters have opened around North Texas, and are in great need of volunteers. The shelters opened throughout Dallas and Collin counties have remained at capacity since opening, and most of them are volunteer-led. Ways for volunteers...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
WACO, TX
WFAA

160 crashes in 8 hours: Drivers hit Dallas roads after black ice re-freeze

DALLAS — The ice storm wasn't done with us yet. While temperatures rose above freezing Thursday afternoon, improving road conditions, the melted precipitation simply froze over again Friday morning, causing widespread traffic problems across North Texas. In fact, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials told WFAA that Friday morning was the worst...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions

DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW winter storm: How Dallas is handling the ice

DALLAS — The City of Dallas has been busy dealing with issues created by the winter storm the past two days while responding to hundreds of emergency calls. In the past 24 hours, the Dallas Fire Department has responded to more than 750 accidents. There have also been 200 calls to animal services for 200 calls for animals left out in the cold, with 49 violations issued.
DALLAS, TX
Shorthorn

No school, snow problem: Students bond during winter storm

Students waddled from their apartments and dorms with their chins slightly tucked and their breath like steam in the air. Some were bundled tight in knit scarves and puffer jackets, while some were a little less prepared. Some moved in pairs and others with three or more, but all seemed to embrace the frigid week.
ARLINGTON, TX

