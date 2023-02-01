Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen says the military is trying to figure out how it will clean up the 7-hundred gallons of fuel that leaked at a Space Force facility on Haleakala last Sunday. It comes after Bissen on Thursday visited the summit of Haleakala. That’s where...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way. Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter. The U.S....
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
HNN News Brief (Feb. 3, 2023) China says a balloon that's been floating around is actually a weather research balloon that blew off course. Workers find coconut rhinoceros beetle breeding site in Oahu mulch pile. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Some 3,000 traps have gone up around Oahu in an...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
Feds Seek Nearly A Decade In Prison For ‘Brazen’ Maui Official Who Took Bribes
Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least nine years for Stewart Stant, a former Maui environmental director who pleaded guilty to taking nearly $2 million in bribes. Stant directed more than $19 million worth of sole-source contracts for improvements to Maui’s wastewater system to H2O Process Systems between 2012...
Leadership Shakeup At The Hawaii Republican Party
The Republican Party in Hawaii has a new leader after Lynn Finnegan resigned this week following an election year that saw a high number of GOP candidates compete despite odds against them in the predominantly Democratic state. Rep. Diamond Garcia, the Hawaii GOP’s vice chair of candidate recruitment, was named...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package. Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of...
700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility
Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, Maui County confirmed Saturday. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since the incident. His mother, Chelsie Evans, thanked the...
mauinow.com
Proposed tourism carrying capacity study gets early support from Maui residents
Pointing to Haleakalā National Park, the road to Hāna and other visitor hotspots around Hawaiʻi, residents during a state hearing Thursday backed a plan to study tourism carrying capacity for Maui and other islands. The proposal would set aside $150,000 for the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa...
hawaiinewsnow.com
7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
mauinow.com
Maui County Council appoints new clerk, deputy clerk in wake of election challenge
The Maui County Council on Friday night appointed former top county lawyers Moana Lutey and Richelle Thomson as the leading election officials. The decision comes in the wake of an election contest that questioned the previous county clerk’s handling of invalid ballots that had mismatched signatures and unsigned envelopes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
“Unconventional’ move by homeless Native Hawaiians to move into housing without permission getting praise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Native Hawaiians who made a bold move to get homeless people off the beach are being praised tonight for their unconventional tactics. Only Hawaii News Now was there this week when the group occupied a Maili housing complex. It’s been three days in their new home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019. A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk.
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019
PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life
Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution
Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
