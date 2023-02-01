ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen says the military is trying to figure out how it will clean up the 7-hundred gallons of fuel that leaked at a Space Force facility on Haleakala last Sunday. It comes after Bissen on Thursday visited the summit of Haleakala. That’s where...
BEAT OF HAWAII

$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop

Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Leadership Shakeup At The Hawaii Republican Party

The Republican Party in Hawaii has a new leader after Lynn Finnegan resigned this week following an election year that saw a high number of GOP candidates compete despite odds against them in the predominantly Democratic state. Rep. Diamond Garcia, the Hawaii GOP’s vice chair of candidate recruitment, was named...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Millions in federal funding heading to Hawaii to address homelessness

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Efforts to address homelessness across the state will be getting some federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is sending $3 million to Kauai and Maui as part of a nationwide $315 million package. Officials said the funds will go toward increasing the supply of...
Outsider.com

700 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill From Hawaiian Space Force Facility

Roughly 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled out of a Space Force Surveillance Complex in Maui earlier this week. The facility is located at the top of the Haleakala volcano in Haleakala National Park. The Star Advertiser reports that the U.S. Space Force has yet to determine the cause of the incident. “Due to a mechanical issue, a diesel fuel pump for an on-site backup generator failed to shut off,” a spokesperson for the government said.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County: Firefighter who was swept into storm drain has died

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 24-year-old Maui firefighter who was swept into a storm drain and out to sea during flooding rains last week has died, Maui County confirmed Saturday. Tre Evans-Dumaran had been in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center since the incident. His mother, Chelsie Evans, thanked the...
hawaiinewsnow.com

7-Eleven Hawaii debuts SPAM cheese musubi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you thought a figgy pudding SPAM was crazy, hold onto your nori. 7-Eleven Hawaii, a beloved SPAM musubi institution (that is also a gas station), has launched a SPAM Cheese musubi. For $2.19 you can experience the marriage of two favorite snacks, SPAM musubi, and cheese,...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police renew search for CA woman missing on Maui since 2019

PAHOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new search is underway for a California woman who went missing on Maui in 2019 after she was possibly spotted on Hawaii Island. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Khiara Lavinia Henry of San Diego, California. Henry’s family said they recently...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Midday Newscast: Man exonerated in Dana Ireland's murder shares struggles of restarting his life

Midday Newscast: Lawmaker calls fuel spill atop Haleakala 'completely unacceptable'. Maui County state Sen. Lynn Decoite released a statement calling the spill "completely unacceptable and very concerning" for those who live and work near the summit. Midday Newscast: President Biden prepares State of the Union remarks amid divided Congress. Updated:...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution

Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
