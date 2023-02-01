Read full article on original website
France 24
Israelis rally for fifth week against government plans to rein in judiciary
Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in central Tel Aviv Saturday for the fifth consecutive week against controversial legal reforms touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government. Crowds carrying blue and white Israeli flags braved the rain, swarming the city's central Kaplan Street, with signs labelling the new government a "threat...
'Frank' talks on Myanmar dominate ASEAN foreign ministers meeting
JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The conflict in Myanmar dominated the year's first meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Jakarta on Friday, with Indonesia's top diplomat saying that member states had "frank" discussions on the issue.
France, India, UAE announce trilateral cooperation initiative
France, India and the United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced a trilateral cooperation initiative to work together on various issues, including energy and combatting climate change.
France 24
Western allies seize Iran arms shipment bound for Yemen's rebels
An operation by Western allies reportedly led by France seized a boatload of weapons and ammunition allegedly being sent to Yemen from Iran last month, the US military said. More than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles were recovered in the January 15 operation in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.
France 24
Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'
Hundreds of police were attending afternoon prayers inside what should have been a tightly controlled police headquarters in the northwest city of Peshawar on Monday when the blast erupted, causing a wall to collapse and crush officers. "Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform......
France 24
Iranian director Jafar Panahi released from jail after going on hunger strike
Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been released on bail after starting a hunger strike to protest against his almost seven-month detention, supporters said on Friday. The director had been arrested months before the current anti-regime protests erupted, but his imprisonment became a symbol of the plight of artists speaking...
France 24
Pope Francis tells youth in DR Congo to shun ethnic rivalry and corruption
Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. Addressing more than 65,000 young people in Martyrs Stadium, Francis spoke of forgiveness and reconciliation, themes that...
France 24
Pope Francis meets children displaced by war on South Sudan peace pilgrimage
Pope Francis on Saturday urged South Sudan's leaders to restore "dignity" to the millions of their countrymen affected by conflict, renewing a forceful appeal for peace in the strife-torn nation. On the second day of his visit to South Sudan, a nation that has been at war for around half...
BBC
Liz Truss: Ex-PM to join global campaign to put pressure on China
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is to join an international campaign to put pressure on China over its human rights record and economic coercion against smaller countries. Ms Truss will address a conference of global politicians in Japan this month designed to coordinate the policies of democratic governments towards Beijing.
France 24
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'turning point', EU Council chief tells FRANCE 24
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 ahead of an EU summit in Kyiv, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc. “We understood right away that we were faced with violent aggression by Russia, and it was a turning point in Europe’s history,” he said.
France 24
Old photos of unrelated blast attributed to Pakistan mosque bombing
Some social media users and media publications are using photos from a 2022 blast that claim to show the aftermath of the suicide bombing that killed at least 100 people in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. We tell you where these photos are really from in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24
Pope Francis pleads for end to bloodshed on first visit to South Sudan
Pope Francis on Friday urged the leaders of South Sudan to make "a new start" for peace, warning that history would remember them for their actions, as he began a three-day visit to the violence-wracked country. "The process of peace and reconciliation requires a new start," the 86-year-old pontiff said...
France 24
Israel says Sudan peace deal to be signed later this year
Israel expects to fully normalise ties with Sudan sometime later this year, Israel's foreign minister said Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. Eli Cohen spoke to reporters after a one-day trip to Khartoum that included high-level meetings with military leaders, including Sudan's ruling general,...
France 24
'High value' Guantanamo prisoner, held for 16 years, released to Belize
A Pakistani who was tortured by the CIA and held in the Guantanamo Bay prison for 16 years after admitting to helping Al Qaeda was released to Belize, the US military announced Thursday. Majid Khan, captured by US authorities in 2003 and interrogated by US intelligence for three years before...
France 24
Philippines grants US more access to military bases amid China tensions
The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America's military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea. The agreement was reached as...
France 24
Pope Francis and Africa: After DR Congo, high-stakes visit to South Sudan
In Kinshasa on Wednesday, the pope called for mutual forgiveness as he met with survivors of the brutal three-decade old war in eastern DR Congo. It was just one of the highlights of a three-day visit that comes at a crucial juncture for the nation that is home to Africa's largest Catholic population, one where the Church often fills the role of the state in providing basic social services and where the clergy's mediation matters in what's an election year for DR Congo.
France 24
US senators say F-16 deal with Turkey should be contingent on support for NATO expansion
The US Congress cannot support the $20 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey until Ankara ratifies the NATO memberships of Sweden and Finland, a bipartisan group of senators said on Thursday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but...
US News and World Report
With Rare China Trip, Blinken Aims to Steady Rocky Relationship
(Reuters) -When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets his Chinese counterpart in Beijing next week there will be plenty to disagree about, from Taiwan to chips and trade. But they will both be trying to answer the same question: How can the world's two biggest economies avoid a new Cold War?
France 24
From bus driver to Russian soldier: The journey of an imprisoned Ivorian recruited by Wagner Group
A video posted in early January 2023 showed the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner with a mercenary who was described as Ivorian. By analysing posts shared on social networks and talking to people who knew him at different times in his life, the FRANCE 24 Observers team managed to discover the mercenary's identity and retrace his journey. It all began as an Ivorian bus driver who came to Russia "to find a better life" and was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, from where he was allegedly recruited by the Wagner Group.
France 24
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire despite US call for calm
The Israeli military said it struck in Gaza overnight on Thursday, hours after it intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza and following appeals from the United States for all sides to calm escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank. There were no immediate reports of serious casualties. The...
