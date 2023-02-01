ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Israelis rally for fifth week against government plans to rein in judiciary

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in central Tel Aviv Saturday for the fifth consecutive week against controversial legal reforms touted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government. Crowds carrying blue and white Israeli flags braved the rain, swarming the city's central Kaplan Street, with signs labelling the new government a "threat...
France 24

Western allies seize Iran arms shipment bound for Yemen's rebels

An operation by Western allies reportedly led by France seized a boatload of weapons and ammunition allegedly being sent to Yemen from Iran last month, the US military said. More than 3,000 assault rifles, 578,000 rounds of ammunition and 23 anti-tank guided missiles were recovered in the January 15 operation in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday.
France 24

Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform'

Hundreds of police were attending afternoon prayers inside what should have been a tightly controlled police headquarters in the northwest city of Peshawar on Monday when the blast erupted, causing a wall to collapse and crush officers. "Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform......
France 24

Iranian director Jafar Panahi released from jail after going on hunger strike

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been released on bail after starting a hunger strike to protest against his almost seven-month detention, supporters said on Friday. The director had been arrested months before the current anti-regime protests erupted, but his imprisonment became a symbol of the plight of artists speaking...
France 24

Pope Francis tells youth in DR Congo to shun ethnic rivalry and corruption

Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. Addressing more than 65,000 young people in Martyrs Stadium, Francis spoke of forgiveness and reconciliation, themes that...
France 24

Pope Francis meets children displaced by war on South Sudan peace pilgrimage

Pope Francis on Saturday urged South Sudan's leaders to restore "dignity" to the millions of their countrymen affected by conflict, renewing a forceful appeal for peace in the strife-torn nation. On the second day of his visit to South Sudan, a nation that has been at war for around half...
BBC

Liz Truss: Ex-PM to join global campaign to put pressure on China

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is to join an international campaign to put pressure on China over its human rights record and economic coercion against smaller countries. Ms Truss will address a conference of global politicians in Japan this month designed to coordinate the policies of democratic governments towards Beijing.
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'turning point', EU Council chief tells FRANCE 24

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 ahead of an EU summit in Kyiv, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc. “We understood right away that we were faced with violent aggression by Russia, and it was a turning point in Europe’s history,” he said.
France 24

Old photos of unrelated blast attributed to Pakistan mosque bombing

Some social media users and media publications are using photos from a 2022 blast that claim to show the aftermath of the suicide bombing that killed at least 100 people in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. We tell you where these photos are really from in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24

Pope Francis pleads for end to bloodshed on first visit to South Sudan

Pope Francis on Friday urged the leaders of South Sudan to make "a new start" for peace, warning that history would remember them for their actions, as he began a three-day visit to the violence-wracked country. "The process of peace and reconciliation requires a new start," the 86-year-old pontiff said...
France 24

Israel says Sudan peace deal to be signed later this year

Israel expects to fully normalise ties with Sudan sometime later this year, Israel's foreign minister said Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. Eli Cohen spoke to reporters after a one-day trip to Khartoum that included high-level meetings with military leaders, including Sudan's ruling general,...
France 24

'High value' Guantanamo prisoner, held for 16 years, released to Belize

A Pakistani who was tortured by the CIA and held in the Guantanamo Bay prison for 16 years after admitting to helping Al Qaeda was released to Belize, the US military announced Thursday. Majid Khan, captured by US authorities in 2003 and interrogated by US intelligence for three years before...
France 24

Pope Francis and Africa: After DR Congo, high-stakes visit to South Sudan

In Kinshasa on Wednesday, the pope called for mutual forgiveness as he met with survivors of the brutal three-decade old war in eastern DR Congo. It was just one of the highlights of a three-day visit that comes at a crucial juncture for the nation that is home to Africa's largest Catholic population, one where the Church often fills the role of the state in providing basic social services and where the clergy's mediation matters in what's an election year for DR Congo.
US News and World Report

With Rare China Trip, Blinken Aims to Steady Rocky Relationship

(Reuters) -When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets his Chinese counterpart in Beijing next week there will be plenty to disagree about, from Taiwan to chips and trade. But they will both be trying to answer the same question: How can the world's two biggest economies avoid a new Cold War?
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

From bus driver to Russian soldier: The journey of an imprisoned Ivorian recruited by Wagner Group

A video posted in early January 2023 showed the leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner with a mercenary who was described as Ivorian. By analysing posts shared on social networks and talking to people who knew him at different times in his life, the FRANCE 24 Observers team managed to discover the mercenary's identity and retrace his journey. It all began as an Ivorian bus driver who came to Russia "to find a better life" and was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, from where he was allegedly recruited by the Wagner Group.
France 24

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire despite US call for calm

The Israeli military said it struck in Gaza overnight on Thursday, hours after it intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza and following appeals from the United States for all sides to calm escalating violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank. There were no immediate reports of serious casualties. The...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy