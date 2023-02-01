Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on W Mehring Way in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on W Mehring Way in downtown Cincinnati. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road and Walker Lane in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road and Walker Lane in Edgewood. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-75 in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Crash cleared on northbound I-75 at Towne Street. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic on the interstate in Bond Hill, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on northbound Interstate...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood
CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
WLWT 5
The right shoulder is blocked on I-71 in downtown Cincinnati due to a crash
CINCINNATI — A vehicle turned on its side on the highway downtown is blocking the right shoulder on northbound I-71, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation used traffic cameras in the area to report...
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue
MILFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to Milford for reported crash with injuries on Lila Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead after shooting in Middletown
According to police, two people have died after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning. A nearby neighbor, who does not want to be identified, says he was awake when the gunshots rang out Saturday morning. “I don’t know if they have anything to live for or what. All they...
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Butler Co.
One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
67-year-old man killed in early morning Corryville hit-and-run
A 67-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run on East Martin Luther King Drive near Short Vine early Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police: Shooting involving officer leads to chase, crash involving bus in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — An investigation is underway after an exchange of gunfire between a man and an officer led to a pursuit and crash. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71 near Montgomery Road
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic on northbound I-71 near Montgomery Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Evanston, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left...
