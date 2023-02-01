ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-75 in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Crash cleared on northbound I-75 at Towne Street. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic on the interstate in Bond Hill, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left lane on northbound Interstate...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Scott Street in Covington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Foley Road in Delhi Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Large police presence along road in Avondale neighborhood

CINCINNATI — A large police presence is blocking off a road in a neighborhood in Avondale Friday morning. Police responded to a neighborhood on Canyon Drive off Glenwood Avenue in Avondale. It's unclear what exactly prompted the response but WLWT is working to learn more as the situation develops.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 dead after shooting in Middletown

According to police, two people have died after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning. A nearby neighbor, who does not want to be identified, says he was awake when the gunshots rang out Saturday morning. “I don’t know if they have anything to live for or what. All they...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and delaying traffic on the Norwood Lateral in Bond Hill, Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71 near Montgomery Road

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash congesting traffic on northbound I-71 near Montgomery Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Evanston, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left...
CINCINNATI, OH

