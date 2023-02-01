Read full article on original website
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State let a 19-point second-half lead slip away before holding on to defeat No. 15 TCU, 79-73, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday. The Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) scored 16 of the final 24 points in the game to hang on late. The Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) were down their top two players in Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin Jr., while Oklahoma State starting guard Avery Anderson III was also out due to injury.
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 schedules are out and Oklahoma State got the worst of it
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference finally released the league's 2023 football schedules on Tuesday, and some of the schedules are hard to explain. As Fitz explains, Kansas State's schedule doesn't include road trips to any of the new four schools, but it's overall a well-balanced schedule, but the same can't be said for the slate of games for Cincinnati or Oklahoma State, which clearly was handed the worst of the league's schedules.
KFOR
High school player signs NIL deal
A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase ends...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Schedule: No More Texas and Gundy Says Lack of Lone Star Dates No Problem
STILLWATER – This is not going to come as a surprise to Oklahoma State fans. Sometimes Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy plays it coy. We brought up the Big 12 football schedule, just dropped the day before, in an interview on Feb. 1 signing day. Gundy said he’d hardly looked at it.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Mike Gundy to 2023 Recruits: ‘If You Want to be Coddled, Go Somewhere Else’
Stories of cultural concerns have been happening all off-season surrounding the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team led by head coach Mike Gundy. Following an off-season that saw 19 players enter the transfer portal, many wondered if there was a culture issue in Stillwater. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke on the 2023 recruitment class and the player situation by saying, “If you want to be coddled, go somewhere else.”
tulsapeople.com
What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma
It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
SSM Health St. Anthony, Oklahoma City University hope to address state’s nursing shortage with new program
A hospital system and local university are teaming up - hoping to help alleviate our state's critical shortage of nurses.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed
Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
Newly proposed vouchers would not fully pay for private school tuition
New proposed vouchers cannot cover the cost for many private schools around Oklahoma City metro.
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
KOCO
Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
1600kush.com
Father gets prison for abusing his children
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old Mulhall man, who avoided a jury trial this week by admitting he abused three of his children when the family lived in Stillwater between 2015 and 2018, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of probation by District Judge Phillip Corley as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution approved last week.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl
The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
insideradio.com
Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.
The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
247Sports
