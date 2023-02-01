ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Mike Boynton said after Oklahoma State's 79-73 win over No. 15 TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State let a 19-point second-half lead slip away before holding on to defeat No. 15 TCU, 79-73, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday. The Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) scored 16 of the final 24 points in the game to hang on late. The Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) were down their top two players in Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin Jr., while Oklahoma State starting guard Avery Anderson III was also out due to injury.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 schedules are out and Oklahoma State got the worst of it

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 Conference finally released the league's 2023 football schedules on Tuesday, and some of the schedules are hard to explain. As Fitz explains, Kansas State's schedule doesn't include road trips to any of the new four schools, but it's overall a well-balanced schedule, but the same can't be said for the slate of games for Cincinnati or Oklahoma State, which clearly was handed the worst of the league's schedules.
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

High school player signs NIL deal

A high school softball player has signed an NIL deal. Oklahoma receiving more than $23 million for safer …. One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Stillwater police chase ends...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Mike Gundy to 2023 Recruits: ‘If You Want to be Coddled, Go Somewhere Else’

Stories of cultural concerns have been happening all off-season surrounding the Oklahoma State Cowboys football team led by head coach Mike Gundy. Following an off-season that saw 19 players enter the transfer portal, many wondered if there was a culture issue in Stillwater. Head coach Mike Gundy spoke on the 2023 recruitment class and the player situation by saying, “If you want to be coddled, go somewhere else.”
STILLWATER, OK
tulsapeople.com

What the Ale: Yuengling beers are headed to Oklahoma

It has existed for 194 years and will now be available in Oklahoma. Yuengling, the oldest operating brewing company in the United States, will be selling beer in bars and restaurants in Oklahoma starting Saturday, Feb. 4. The brewery, established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, is one of the largest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry E Lambert

The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is Missed

Myself, my wife, and our two young sons lived in Tecumseh, Okla. during the 90s. Money wasn't plentiful. I worked as a janitor for the state of Oklahoma at a local juvenile dentation center and my wife worked at her brother's foundry. I would also occasionally sell some bits of humor to supplement our income. The Kennedys of the plains we were not. But we would still manage to go out on the town.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Latest round of ice spells trouble for drivers across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another round of icy conditions Thursday morning spelled trouble for drivers across Oklahoma and the thin layer of ice caused some spinouts and crashes. "There's been multiple vehicle accidents in all areas of the county," Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan said Thursday morning. Oklahoma woke up...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Father gets prison for abusing his children

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 35-year-old Mulhall man, who avoided a jury trial this week by admitting he abused three of his children when the family lived in Stillwater between 2015 and 2018, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of probation by District Judge Phillip Corley as part of a plea agreement with the prosecution approved last week.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Thunder Host Birthday Party For Teenage Girl

The Oklahoma City Thunder threw 15 year-old, Brittany Martinez, an extra special quinceañera. All of the staff came together to set up a once in a lifetime experience for the birthday girl. The Oklahoma City Thunder are also celebrating their birthday of 15 years in Oklahoma City.
insideradio.com

Property Owner Warned As FCC Tracks Rare Midwest Pirate To Tulsa.

The Federal Communications Commission issued 21 notices to landlords of alleged pirate radio operators during all of 2022 and it expects to step up its enforcement in the coming months. Its latest warning is not going to one of the hot spots for pirates, like New York or San Francisco, but rather Tulsa, OK.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy