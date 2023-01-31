ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

How warm could February get?

A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
Purrfection reigns at St. Paul's Saintly City Cat Show

One hundred and seventy cats and kittens, of 44 unique breeds, descended on the RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul for the 46th annual Saintly City Cat Show, which ran the last weekend in January. Show manager Linda Mae Baker, who has been doing this for 38 years, says it’s a...
Black business owners make their voices heard at Capitol

Black business owners filled the Capitol rotunda Friday morning to lobby lawmakers for more resources. New to the Capitol this year, production company owner Sheletta Brundidge organized the first Black Entrepreneurs Day event to help around 250 Black business owners connect directly with their representatives. "I didn't realize that there...
