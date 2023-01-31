Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
10 years later, DNR's nest cam still turning Minnesotans into eagles fans
It was a new kind of family reality show in 2013 — often adorable, sometimes joyous, occasionally agonizing, but always unscripted. Viewership wasn’t great until they started livestreaming on YouTube. Suddenly, the world wanted to be in the nest with Minnesota’s eagles. Ten years later, the Minnesota...
mprnews.org
How warm could February get?
A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
mprnews.org
Purrfection reigns at St. Paul's Saintly City Cat Show
One hundred and seventy cats and kittens, of 44 unique breeds, descended on the RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul for the 46th annual Saintly City Cat Show, which ran the last weekend in January. Show manager Linda Mae Baker, who has been doing this for 38 years, says it’s a...
mprnews.org
Black business owners make their voices heard at Capitol
Black business owners filled the Capitol rotunda Friday morning to lobby lawmakers for more resources. New to the Capitol this year, production company owner Sheletta Brundidge organized the first Black Entrepreneurs Day event to help around 250 Black business owners connect directly with their representatives. "I didn't realize that there...
Comments / 0