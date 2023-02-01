ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

WPRI 12 News

Fall River fire displaces multiple residents

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is helping several people who were displaced following a house fire on North Main Street in Fall River.  District Chief of the Fall River Fire Department, Neil Furtado, said crews were able to knock the fire down quickly once on scene, but that there was initially a […]
FALL RIVER, MA
ecori.org

Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street

PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs

Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1

Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa

This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
LINCOLN, RI
commonwealthmagazine.org

Vocational school admissions debate at center of New Bedford stand-off

CRITICS OF VOCATIONAL school admissions in the state are now literally making a federal case of the issue with yesterday’s filing of a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education alleging discriminatory practices in the admissions policies at Massachusetts vocational high schools. It’s another step in a...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration

The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport, no flight delays reported

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frigid temperatures in the area caused a pipe to burst a T.F. Green Airport in Warwick. According to John Goodman, the Assistant Vice President, Media & Public Relations for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the incident was reported around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, when a pipe burst near the arrival/baggage claim area […]
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

