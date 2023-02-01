Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
No More Crazy Hair Days! Kingston Class Will Teach Parents How To Style Child's HairDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Fall River fire displaces multiple residents
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Red Cross is helping several people who were displaced following a house fire on North Main Street in Fall River. District Chief of the Fall River Fire Department, Neil Furtado, said crews were able to knock the fire down quickly once on scene, but that there was initially a […]
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River fire leaves residents displaced, department spread thin as multiple calls occur within minutes
Several people were evacuated and displaced and a fire department was spread thin due to a Saturday evening fire in Fall River. Just after 6:30 p.m., a call came in for heavy fire and smoke showing at 1690 North Main Street. The Fall River Fire Department responded to the scene...
Turnto10.com
Fall River prepares to find shelter for the unhoused ahead of the weekend's brutal cold
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River is gearing up for this weekend’s frigid temperatures by attempting to find shelter for the unhoused. There is a program in Fall River that picks those living outside up, if they want to get out of the cold. Members of the...
ecori.org
Providence Neighborhood Sees Potential in Public Street
PROVIDENCE — About 100 years ago, the residents of South Providence could stroll to the end of Public Street, where the land meets Narragansett Bay, to enjoy the water and to fish. Now, residents in the neighborhood have to walk under Interstate 95, through a confusing series of crosswalks,...
rinewstoday.com
RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund has urgent need – as it responds to urgent needs
Freezing temperatures combined with high prices for essential everyday items including food and utilities is generating a heightened sense of need from local households in crisis and seeking heating assistance from the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund (GNEF). To help “Warm Thy Neighbor,” the Fund’s administrator, United Way of Rhode Island, is appealing for continued donations by the general public as well as the corporate community. The campaign’s 2022-’23 goal is to raise $400,000 to assist 1,000 families in need of heating assistance.
RI DEM to conduct 4 controlled fires in forest areas
DEM is planning prescribed burns in Jamestown's Dutch Island, Coventry's Nicholas Farm Management Area, Exeter's Pratt Farm-Arcadia Management Area, and Portsmouth's Prudence Island.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 1
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
Emergency shelter for unhoused RI couples to open in Providence
Gov. Dan McKee announced last month they were expanding capacity at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence to provide emergency shelter for couples.
ABC6.com
Providence expands homeless shelter capacity ahead of bitter cold
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Providence is expanding homeless shelter capacity ahead of the bitter cold. Mayor Brett Smiley said Crossroads Rhode Island, Providence Rescue Mission, and Emmanuel House will expand capacity Friday morning. That’s in addition to expanded capacity at the Cranston Street Armory. Smiley...
GoLocalProv
Bally’s Lincoln Opens New Spa
This week Bally’s Corporation officially opened a new Korean Spa, located within the hotel at the Lincoln, Rhode Island casino. According to Tony Rohrer, Vice President & General Manager of Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, the new SpaLight - International Spa will feature a host of services, including massages, facials, skincare, beauty services, luxurious geodesic dome saunas and a Korean-style bathhouse with a variety of temperature pools.
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Vocational school admissions debate at center of New Bedford stand-off
CRITICS OF VOCATIONAL school admissions in the state are now literally making a federal case of the issue with yesterday’s filing of a civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education alleging discriminatory practices in the admissions policies at Massachusetts vocational high schools. It’s another step in a...
A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration
The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport, no flight delays reported
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Frigid temperatures in the area caused a pipe to burst a T.F. Green Airport in Warwick. According to John Goodman, the Assistant Vice President, Media & Public Relations for the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the incident was reported around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, when a pipe burst near the arrival/baggage claim area […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce silver alert for missing 86-year-old Bristol County man
Massachusetts State Police have announced that there is a silver alert for a missing Bristol County man. Seekonk Police are attempting to locate Martin Bendiksen, 86, of Seekonk, who was last seen at his home on Friday. He may be driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V bearing MA reg. 97ES37....
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
ABC6.com
Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police have advised drivers to avoid West Main Road in the area of West Passage Drive and King Charles Drive. This area has been closed for the time being. The reason the roadway was closed has not immediately been released.
newbedfordguide.com
Westport, Dartmouth Fire Departments battle blaze at town auto sales and repair shop
“A quick and aggressive interior fire attack, made by Westport’s firefighter/paramedics around midnight last night, kept this structure fire contained to the office space of an auto sales and repair shop. While the office space suffered significant fire damage, the remainder of the shop only had some minor to...
