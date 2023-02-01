ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers could bar COVID-19 vaccine rules for good

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tG6x_0kZJt5WO00

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia senators want to permanently block schools and most state and local government agencies from requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In 2022, lawmakers put a one-year ban into law, part of a broad conservative nationwide backlash against mandates meant to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness. But that ban expires on June 30 in Georgia if lawmakers don’t act.

Wednesday, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 7-2 to advance Senate Bill 1, which makes the ban permanent, to the full Senate.

Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming who is sponsoring the bill, said that when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine at least, the government shouldn’t be able to force anyone to get it.

“I don’t think it’s the role of the government to determine medical decisions for its citizens, as it comes to this vaccine,” Dolezal said.

The measure bars state agencies, local governments, schools and colleges from requiring proof of vaccination. But because governments and schools can’t require proof, they can’t enforce mandates.

Dolezal’s bill originally would have also made permanent the existing five-year ban on schools being able to require children to wear masks. However, Dolezal said he now plans to bring a separate bill on that issue.

Health

The state Department of Public Health declined to state a position on the bill, saying it doesn’t comment on pending legislation.

The Georgia chapters of both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians are opposing the measure, saying it will hurt Georgia’s ability to fight continuing COVID-19 infections, encourage the erosion of other existing vaccine requirements, particularly for public school and college students, and hurt Georgia’s ability to fight future pandemics.

“A permanent ban sets a dangerous precedent which may lead to erosion of the current vaccine requirements for school attendance for other diseases,” wrote Dr. Angela Highbaugh-Battle and Dr. Melinda Willingham of the pediatricians’ group. “Vaccines are widely acknowledged as perhaps the greatest achievement in recent medical history; and strong vaccine requirements for schools — enacted in every one of the 50 states — have played a major role in almost eliminating many vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Committee Chairman Ben Watson, a Savannah Republican and medical doctor, drew a distinction between COVID-19 and other diseases that students are required to be vaccinated against to attend public schools and many colleges. He acknowledged the vaccine is effective in preventing death and hospitalization, but he said it can’t prevent people from getting COVID-19. He likened it to the flu vaccine, which also may not prevent influenza, saying flu shots aren’t required to attend school.

Only one Georgia public school system, in Decatur, had attempted to require teachers to get vaccinated before the law was passed.

The measure excludes health care facilities that are subject to federal mandates for their employees to get vaccinated to continue receiving federal payments.

Some supporters urged lawmakers to go further. Kristie Minor of Roswell urged the committee to also ban private organizations from requiring people to get vaccinated, as Florida has attempted to do.

“Discrimination continues,” she testified Thursday. “This is a good first step.”

She stated that the COVID-19 vaccine causes more harm than benefit among young men. COVID-19 vaccines can cause heart inflammation issues, myocarditis or pericarditis, especially in young men. Medical officials and experts say these cases are rare and typically mild, and the benefits of immunization far outweigh the risks.

Medical experts agree COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and even with millions getting the shots, confirmed reports of deaths caused by vaccination are extremely rare.

More than 1.1 million people in the country have died from COVID-19 since 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including about 3,700 last week. About 42,000 people in Georgia have died from the virus.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 7

Related
Albany Herald

Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House

ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage, workforce development

(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says. The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill. "Our members say they are really struggling...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia Republican lawmakers file public safety bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia Republicans are moving forward with a series of bills they say will help protect residents and hold prosecutors in the state accountable. "We’re seeing a pattern around the state of people who are committing violent crimes," Lt. Governor Burt Jones, a Republican, told The Center Square. "They’re being processed through basically signature bonds, and a signature bond is nothing more than ... a promissory note, and we believe that it’s happening on a lot larger scale than a lot of...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

New Georgia bill wants to hold irresponsible gun owners to account

Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly have drafted a new bill that aims to keep your guns out of criminals' hands. “My frustration is the fact that there is absolutely no bipartisan discussion and that gun violence is at an all-time high,” Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver told WJCL 22 News.
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

How To Qualify For A Medical Marijuana Card In Georgia

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. lawmakers consider mandating body cameras for police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - New legislation could make body cameras a must for every officer in Georgia. Just weeks ago, a state trooper shot Manuel Teran, who was protesting the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Teran died. The Georgia State Patrol says Teran fired first. Members of...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia commission rescinds rules to sell, produce medical marijuana

ATLANTA - Medical marijuana sales in Georgia have taken a step backwards due to technicality. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission meet in a special session on Thursday to backtrack on last week's unanimously approval to pass rules for testing, inspections, and distribution of the controlled substance. "The commission...
GEORGIA STATE
Ty D.

Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!

Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Reps Gaines and Gullett Introduce Legislation to Hold Prosecutors Accountable

State Representatives Houston Gaines (R-Athens) and Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas) today introduced legislation to ensure that district attorneys and solicitors general in Georgia are held responsible for misconduct in office. Reps. Gaines and Gullett introduced two separate measures focused on this issue. “If a prosecutor is not doing his or her...
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

The Battle for Liberties: Marijuana vs Gun Rights in Georgia; Who Will Win?

Disclosure:The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill to raise tax on vapes, cigarettes aims to stop smoking

ATLANTA — Bipartisan legislators propose a hike in the state’s cigarette and vape taxes, but the decision has next to nothing to do with padding the state treasury. Georgia lawmakers last raised the state’s tobacco tax twenty years ago, making the excise tax 37 cents per pack. Tobacco users in Georgia pay the second-lowest rate in America, according to the CDC. Tobacco taxes range from $5.01 a pack in Washington, DC, to 44 cents in North Dakota.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
634K+
Post
674M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy