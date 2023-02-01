Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
FDA Receives BLA Resubmission of Remestemcel-L for Pediatric SR-aGVHD
As requested by the FDA, a new biologics license application including updated scientific rationale has been submitted for remestemcel-L as treatment for patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-vs-host disease. A biologics license application (BLA) for the approval of remestemcel-L (Ryoncil) has been resubmitted to the FDA for the treatment of children...
cgtlive.com
Otoferlin-Related Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Cleared for UK Clinical Trial
Decibel Therapeutics expects the trial for DB-OTO to begin in the first half of 2023. Decibel Therapeutics’ DB-OTO, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) dual-vector-based gene therapy intended to treat otoferlin-related hearing loss, has received clearance of its clinical trial application (CTA) from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).1.
ophthalmologytimes.com
ONL Therapeutics receives FDA clearance of IND application for ONL1204 ophthalmic solution
According to the company, ONL1204 is a first-in-class small molecule Fas inhibitor with a mechanism of action designed to provide neuroprotection for retinal cells. The company intends to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study of ONL1204 ophthalmic solution in patients suffering from macula-off rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) at sites in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2023. (Adobe Stock image)
neurologylive.com
FDA Accepts New Drug Application for Duchenne Therapy Vamorolone
With a PDUFA date of October 26, 2023, the FDA will review data from the phase 2b VISION-DMD study, in which vamorolone met its primary end point in change in TTSTAND velocity. Dario Eklund. According to a recent announcement, the FDA has accepted Santhera Pharmaceuticals and ReveraGen BioPharma’s new drug...
cgtlive.com
NK Cell Therapy/Rituximab Combination Fast Tracked for B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
AB-101 is also being investigated with the innate cell engager AFM13 for CD30 lymphomas. The FDA has granted fast track designation to Artiva Biotherapeutics’ cell therapy AB-101 for use in combination with rituximab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL).1. “We are excited to announce this...
NASDAQ
Lilly (LLY) Jardiance Kidney Disease sNDA Gets FDA Acceptance
Eli Lilly and Company LLY and partner Boehringer Ingelheim announced that the FDA has accepted its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of its SGLT-2 inhibitor Jardiance (empagliflozin) for chronic kidney disease (CKD) indication. The sNDA, which seeks approval for Jardiance, Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes once-daily medicine, to reduce the...
MedicalXpress
Chemotherapy in the afternoon dramatically improves treatment outcomes in female lymphoma patients: Study
Chemotherapy is a commonly used regimen for cancer treatment, but it is also a double-edged sword. While the drugs are highly effective at killing cancer cells, they are also notorious for killing healthy cells in the body. As such, minimizing the drug's damage to the patient's body is necessary to improve the prognosis of chemotherapy.
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Daprodustat for Anemia From Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Dialysis Patients
Daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) is the first oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor to gain approval in the United States. The FDA has approved daprodustat (Jesduvroq, GSK) for the once daily treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults administered dialysis for at least 4 months. The oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) is the first drug to gain approval for the treatment of anemia in more than 30 years and the only HIF-PHI approved in the United States.
Healthline
How Is Chemotherapy Used in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)?
A type of chemotherapy drug, called mitoxantrone, can potentially treat multiple sclerosis (MS) by suppressing blood cells that attack your myelin, the protective layer covering your brain and spinal nerves. Approximately. people in the United States have multiple sclerosis (MS). MS doesn’t have a cure, but doctors and healthcare professionals...
MedicalXpress
Blood pressure drug may prevent immunotherapy-induced brain swelling in patients with glioblastoma
Patients with glioblastoma—the deadliest type of primary brain tumor—may potentially benefit from immunotherapy medications called immune checkpoint inhibitors that stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. However, they may also experience brain swelling, or cerebral edema, during treatment. Cerebral edema is currently controlled by steroids that are highly...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
targetedonc.com
Targeted Therapies Begin to Transform the Treatment of Sarcomas
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Neeta Somaiah, MD, explained how targeted therapies have started to re-shape the treatment of sarcomas and the potential role of immunotherapy in the future. A decade ago, there were few drugs for the treatment of sarcomas, and most of them were chemotherapies, according to...
cgtlive.com
Gene Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Wet AMD in China
The phase 1 clinical trial is the second of Frontera’s trials to begin dosing in 2023. Frontera Therapeutics has dosed the first patient with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05611424) evaluating its adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy FT-003 at the Ophthalmology Hospital of Tianjin Medical University in Tianjin, China.1.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Brenzavvy Approved in United States
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Brenzavvy (bexagliflozin) as the latest addition to the SGLT2 inhibitor class of type 2 diabetes drugs, according to a press release from TheracosBio, the maker of the new drug. SGLT2 inhibitors are a class of type 2 diabetes drugs that have...
cgtlive.com
Gerhard Ehninger, MD, on Managing Toxicities With Switchable CARs in AML
The professor at University Hospital Dresden discussed the positive safety profile of Unicar-T-CD123. “I compare it with traffic: if you drivethrough a city, you must stop and go. I feel that in risky epitopes, you must have this stop process. When it comes to oncology, there were patients who were dying in trials, with HER2, for example, as a target, but we would be able to go after these risky epitopes because when toxicities get serious, then we can stop and restart again.”
Healthline
Chemotherapy Drugs Used for Chronic Lymphocyte Leukemia
Bendamustine and chlorambucil are the most common chemotherapy drugs used to treat chronic lymphocyte leukemia. They’re usually given with monoclonal antibodies. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a slowly progressing type of leukemia. It affects stem cells that will eventually become white blood cells called lymphocytes. Clinicians often use a...
targetedonc.com
START-001 Study of STAR0602 Doses First Patient With PD-1 Refractory Solid Tumors
The START-001 trial will administer STAR0602 to patients with PD-1 refractory advanced solid tumors in order to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary clinical activity of the agent as a monotherapy. About the Phase 1/2 START-001 Trial. Trial Name: A Phase 1/2, First-in-Human, Open-Label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Abbott Scores U.S., European Approvals for Ablation Catheters
Abbott today announced two approvals as part of its growing suite of electrophysiology products in the global market. The company’s TactiFlex Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled, an ablation catheter with a flexible tip and contact force sensing, received CE Mark for treating people with abnormal heart rhythms like atrial fibrillation (AFib). Abbott’s FlexAbility Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled also recently secured an expanded indication for treating patients with a complex heart condition by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
curetoday.com
CAR-T Cell Therapy May Confer Responses in Relapsed/Refractory CLL or SLL, Preliminary Data Shows
The TRANSCNED CLL 004 trial met its primary endpoint of complete responses with the CAR-T cell therapy Breyanzi in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL. A phase 1/2 study assessing the CAR-T cell therapy Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) met its primary endpoint of complete response rate — the disappearance of all signs of cancer from the treatment — in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
