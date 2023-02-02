ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury 18-Week-Old Puppy Loses Nose: Thousands Raised To Fund Surgery Costs

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aor7d_0kZJCfL400

A Connecticut animal rescue group is hoping to raise enough money to fund surgery costs for an 18-week-old German Shephard puppy who lost her nose from a disease.

To do so, the Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) has started a GoFundMe page to raise the funds needed to pay for reconstructive surgery on the puppy, who is named Gwen.

Gwen lost her nose when she came down with an immune-mediated disease called Puppy Strangles, which eats away at the skin around a dog's muzzle and affected her nose, lips, and the skin around her mouth. The puppy was initially treated at Mt. Pleasant Hospital for Animals in Newtown and was then given to DAWS at the age of 15 weeks.

It was then when Meg and Marty Goldstein, who organized the fundraiser for DAWS, decided to take Gwen in as a medical foster, a decision made easy by her bubbly personality.

"She is curious, energetic, and very friendly and she has no clue she is 'special,'" wrote Meg Goldstein on the GoFundMe page. Despite Gwen's cheerful attitude though, it became clear that she would need further surgery because of the many challenges her condition posed to her.

Gwen (left) pictured with another dog.

Courtesy of GoFundMe "Gwen - noseless puppy"

One such difficulty was that Gwen struggled to make friends with other dogs, as they would think that she was baring her teeth and then reject her. Additionally, she would suffer from bleeding gums and damaged teeth because she would drag her bare gums across the ground to smell, as her one functioning nasal passage made sniffing difficult.

The puppy's spirit proved indomitable though, as she would still greet everybody with a wagging tail even with her condition.

Gwen initially went through one reconstructive surgery by DAWS resident veterinarian Cary Brenner with some success, but Brenner and the Goldsteins knew a specialist would be needed to fully treat her. After much research and hard work, they finally located someone in Boston who could help: Michael Pavletic of Angell Medical Animal Center.

On Monday, Jan. 30, Goldstein and Brenner brought Gwen to Boston for her reconstructive surgery with Pavletic. The plan was to give her another open airway and then in six more weeks, close the area around her mouth. Luckily, the surgery was a success and Gwen was brought home on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Gwen pictured before her surgery in Boston.

Courtesy of GoFundMe "Gwen - noseless puppy"

The ultimate cost of the surgeries is estimated to be between $8,000 and $10,000. As of Wednesday, Feb. 1, over $5,500 had been raised, halfway to the goal of $10,000.

"Any amount of donation no matter how small will have a huge impact on Gwen and her road to recovery and quality of life," Goldstein wrote on the fundraiser page.

Those wishing to donate to help Gwen can do so by clicking here.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

60 animals killed in fire on Connecticut farm that serves kids in need

Dozens of animals were killed in a fire that tore through a Connecticut barn late Saturday night, wiping out nearly all the livestock. Firefighters were called to the Prospect farm, which doubles as a non-profit serving kids in need, around 11:25 p.m., the local Fox affiliate station reported. The smoke-eaters battled the blaze but were unable to reach any of the roughly 60 animals trapped inside due to the intense heat and flames, the Prospect fire chief told the outlet. Farm owner Kelly Cronin told Fox that she lost mini horses, donkeys, alpacas, ducks, geese and pigs in the fire. She...
PROSPECT, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Starts Breathing At Funeral Home After Being Pronounced Dead At Port Jeff Nursing Center

A woman who was breathing and alive was delivered to a New York funeral home after being pronounced dead at an area rehabilitation and nursing center. The incident took place on Long Island after the 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Waters Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson, the Suffolk County Police said.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

'Heartfelt Thanks': Beacon Cafe Permanently Closes

A popular Hudson Valley cafe known for its salads and panini sandwiches has closed permanently,. Végétalien, located in Dutchess County in Beacon, announced that it closed on Sunday, Jan. 29. The restaurant did not provide a reason but did offer "heartfelt thanks" to everyone who supported the small...
BEACON, NY
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Ellen Elizabeth Hilpl, Beloved Former Pound Ridge Teacher, 67

Ellen Elizabeth Hilpl, 67, a former Pound Ridge resident and most recently of the Village of Millerton since 2017, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at her home in the village. Born May 26, 1955 in Port Chester, NY she was the daughter of the late John E. and Norma Dean (Lasher) Hilpl of Pound Ridge. Ellen Elizabeth was a graduate of William Patterson College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1979, and the College of New Rochelle, where she received a master’s degree in education in 1984 as well as a master’s degree in music.
POUND RIDGE, NY
FOX 61

Baby girl dies after tree falls on car in Mass., Winsted woman hospitalized

SOUTHWICK, Mass. — A baby girl has died and a 23-year-old woman from Winsted has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a tree fell on their car in Southwick, Mass. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said that on Friday at 11:57 a.m., Southwick police responded to a serious accident on Feeding Hills Road. It appeared a tree came down due to a heavy wind and crushed a vehicle.
SOUTHWICK, MA
thegreyhoundnews.com

Naugatuck doe is a victim of littering

During the first week of January, a pregnant doe with a plastic jug stuck on her head was spotted roaming around with her fawn in Naugatuck, Connecticut. Since the spotting of the poor doe, Naugatuck’s residents have been pushing for somebody to help the deer. Still, there is a more significant issue regarding the litter plaguing these animals’ natural environment.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food

A cafe in Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors. Botanika Cafe, which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients. Popular vegan dishes served by...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Word On The Street: ICU Crew Lands At Bella’s

After working the overnight shift, surgical ICU nurse Makenzie Givens polished off a plate of scrambled eggs at Bella’s Cafe Friday morning, then headed home for some shut-eye. But not too much shut-eye. Givens and six fellow Yale New Haven Hospital overnight nurses were in high spirits as they...
NEW HAVEN, CT
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Connecticut Soon

Did you know dinosaurs once roamed the area that is now Connecticut? It’s fitting, then, that we have so many dinosaur-related attractions in Connecticut. We’ve got parks where you can see real dinosaur tracks, dinosaur-themed putt putt courses, and so much more. If you want to see real, moving dinosaurs, you probably think that’s not possible, since, after all, they’re long-extinct.
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

6-month-old baby dies after tree falls on car in Southwick

A 6-month-old baby has died after a tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick on Friday, according to WCVB’s NewsCenter 5. Massachusetts State Police said in an email the tree collapsed on Feeding Hills Road shortly after noon. A WCVB reporter on the scene said witnesses reported 50- to 60-mph wind gusts that contributed to a large pine tree falling over.
SOUTHWICK, MA
Daily Voice

SUV Plows Through Fair Lawn Sushi Spot

An SUV plowed directly through a Fair Lawn sushi spot Sunday evening, Feb. 5, leaving two people with minor injuries.Police believe the driver thought he was in reverse when he hit the gas, sending his vehicle through the Green Dragon on Fair Lawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Fair Lawn Police Acting Lt…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
471K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy