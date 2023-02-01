Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness hosts Small Town Saturday Night music event
Inverness markets itself as a “small town done right,” but that doesn’t mean it’s a quiet town that turns off its lights on weekends. The Citrus County seat is continuing in its efforts to make Inverness a destination for visitors and draw its own residents downtown.
Citrus County Chronicle
Business Spotlight: Treasure Camp Restaurant & Lodging
Website: www.treasure camp.online. Facebook: @treasurecampfowlersbluff. Offering: A prize-winning restaurant located on the Suwannee River. We feature Gulf-fresh seafood, an iconic Hearts Of Palm salad and Florida sourced steaks. Our garlic buttered clams, stuffed grouper and crab bisque are favorites among our regular dinners, as well as hunters and fishing guests.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cedar Key Woman's Club members, supporters create handmade Valentine's Day cards
CEDAR KEY — Cedar Key Woman’s Club members and supporters have been creating many unique, handmade Valentine’s Day cards to sell at the their “Valentine Sweetshop” on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in front of the Jiffy Store next to the post office.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cedar Key celebrates nation's first 2023 Arbor Day observance
CEDAR KEY — As a part of Cedar Key’s Heritage Tree Program, Vice Mayor Sue Colson and City Commissioner Nancy Sera braved overcast skies and chilly temperatures to observe the nation’s first 2023 Arbor Day on Jan. 21. Aided by an army of volunteers, Colson & Sera distributed 100 potted saplings to local residents.
Citrus County Chronicle
Become a friend of the Chiefland Library
CHIEFLAND — Three years ago, the Friends of the Library in Chiefland shuttered. They are just now looking to start again. Greeted with homemade cookies, the group held an organizational meeting at the Luther Callaway Library in Chiefland last week to get their group up and running. The group...
Citrus County Chronicle
A small act of kindness
CEDAR KEY — You never know what each day will bring. And just when you think you have an idea of how a day is going to go, something unexpected transpires. A good example of this came on Jan. 13 in Cedar Key. U.S. Air Force Maj. David Johnson had returned to his hometown of Williston for a day of father-son-bonding with his dad, Larkin Donald.
Citrus County Chronicle
Habitat secures more than $1M in homeowner funding
Good news for more than 25 Habitat partner families hoping to build a home as part of the Habitat at Citrus Springs development that’s currently in progress through Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC). In a boon to its ambitious plans for its Citrus Springs development of up...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa backyard fire pit suspected source of house fire
On Monday Citrus County Fire Rescue quickly put out a Homosassa mobile home fire investigators said was caused accidentally because of a backyard burn pit. Firefighters were originally called to the South Maxwell Point home following a reported brush fire but soon saw the doublewide structure also partially engulfed in flames.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital Board agrees to settlement; closes more doors to past
The Citrus County Hospital Board this week is closing a long chapter in the troubling saga that led to the lease of what’s now HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. The hospital board trustees agreed to settle with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency which oversees the government healthcare programs and the money they dole out. The settlement includes the hospital board, which owns the Inverness hospital and leases it to Hospital Corporation of America, to repay CMS $319,552.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect killed, trooper hurt during Florida chase, shootout
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida trooper was shot in the torso, and a suspect was fatally shot, during a chase and an exchange of gunfire between troopers and two men suspected of trying to steal a pickup truck on a highway, authorities said Saturday. The two suspects...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness sees pricetag for septic-to-sewer project rise
There’s hardly an escape from rising construction and labor costs and Inverness’ latest project to extend sewer lines along State Road 44 west is looking to be no exception. A year ago the city council received $3,388,400 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The total estimated construction...
