Tyrus spoke in a recent interview about the similarities between Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and his current boss, NWA owner Billy Corgan. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was a guest of the MuscleManMalcolm podcast to talk about his time in pro wrestling. In addition to working for Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus also wrestled for Dixie Carter. The former Funkasaurus said that Corgan shared Dixie’s care for the professional wrestling product. As for similarities between Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus cited their creativity and allowing him to be in control of his own destiny.

2 DAYS AGO