Tyrus: Billy Corgan & Vince McMahon Have Great Creative Minds
Tyrus spoke in a recent interview about the similarities between Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter, and his current boss, NWA owner Billy Corgan. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was a guest of the MuscleManMalcolm podcast to talk about his time in pro wrestling. In addition to working for Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus also wrestled for Dixie Carter. The former Funkasaurus said that Corgan shared Dixie’s care for the professional wrestling product. As for similarities between Corgan and McMahon, Tyrus cited their creativity and allowing him to be in control of his own destiny.
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
Former WWE Manager Lanny ‘The Genius’ Poffo Dead Aged 68
Lanny Poffo, known to wrestling fans as The Genius, has reportedly passed away at the age of 68. The sad news was broken by WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, who shared the news of Poffo’s passing on Facebook and Twitter. Entering the wrestling business in...
Edge Was Supposed To Face “Demon” Finn Balor At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge was supposed to face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match at last week’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. It was also reportedly discussed that Edge would compete in a more sinister avatar, a throwback to his days in ‘The Brood.’ Meanwhile, Balor was set to compete under his “Demon” persona.
Jim Duggan Says Bobby Heenan Wanted Him To Use An Eagle
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently joined AdFreeShows for a watch-along of the 1988 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. Duggan was the first Rumble winner, though in 1998, the event was shown on the USA Network instead of pay-per-view and featured only 20 men. Duggan shared some stories from his Hall of Fame career, and you can read highlights below:
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is slated to work the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar has been confirmed for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39. What WWE exactly has planned for him at the shows is not locked in yet, but it likely has something to do with Lashley.
Watch The WWE NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff Show
You can watch the WWE NXT Vengeance Day Kickoff show down below starting at 7:00 PM EST. The main card will air one hour later. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. You can keep up with all your wrestling news...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Pay-Per-View Event
WWE presents the NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller inside of a Steel Cage Match will headline the show. You can check out the final lineup for tonight’s Vengeance Day pay-per-view event below:. NXT...
WWE SmackDown News – Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns, Title Match Set For Elimination Chamber
At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Things didn’t end well for the former Honorary Uce as The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso destroyed Zayn in the middle of the ring while Jey Uso quit the faction.
News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming WWE Events
You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Greenville, SC had around 8,000 tickets out. Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view in Charlotte, NC has 5,170 tickets out.
AEW Dynamite Ratings For 2/1/23
Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 901,000 viewers, down from the show last week, which did 1,003,000. They drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.32. AEW Dynamite ranked #2 in the top 150 shows on cable for...
WWE News – Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, More
Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the newest episode of “WWE After the Bell” this week. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
Nia Jax Opens Up About Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance, More
Speaking recently to Highspots Sign It Live, Nia Jax talked about her Royal Rumble return, the freedom of wrestling during the pandemic, and more. Jax was the #30 entrant in this year’s women’s Rumble match, and didn’t have much time to prepare. When asked if she had even a month’s notice, she replied, “No, I did not. I had it [her ring gear] very rushed.”
Jim Ross Looks Back At Jim Crockett Promotions: Tully, Boss Man, More
Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross took a look back at the glory days of Jim Crockett Promotions. Good Ol’ JR recalled how Tully Blanchard wasn’t all that happy, what it meant to lose Big Bubba Rogers to the (then) WWF, and the Bunkhouse Stampede match between Ric Flair and Road Warrior Hawk.
Roman Reigns Featured On WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Poster
WWE presents the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. Roman Reigns is featured on the official poster, which you can see below:. You can check out the updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 lineup below:. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results February 3, 2023
Hello and welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live results coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Be sure to refresh your page for ongoing live coverage results. Also, join our community in the comments section below to engage with other viewers in real-time.
WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY 2023 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
Update On Ring Of Honor Television Dates
Fightful Select have come through with a report about Ring of Honor and their taping schedule going into this year’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Will Washington has been told that ROH will begin their television tapings in Orlando, FL the last weekend of February. Talent are under the assumption that TV will be taped at Universal Studios, as AEW does with Dark. Voices of Wrestling provided the information on the taping dates.
