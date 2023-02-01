Read full article on original website
Binance terminates WazirX wallet services, asks it to withdraw users’ funds
Crypto exchange Binance asked WazirX operator Zanmai Labs to withdraw the funds on its Binance wallets because it was terminating its services to the firm, according to a Feb. 3 statement. Binance said it decided after Zanmai failed to clarify its misleading statements about the relationship between both firms. The...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bullish market sentiment sends Bitcoin briefly above $24,000
The cryptocurrency market cap saw a net inflow of around $40 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1.09 trillion — up 4.22% from $1.05 trillion. Over the reporting period, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s market cap increased by 3.17% and 5.69% to $459.17 billion and $204.59 billion, respectively.
Charlie Munger calls on US to join China in banning crypto
Warren Buffett’s business partner Charlie Munger has proposed that the United States should follow in the steps of China to ban cryptocurrencies- which he considers a gambling contract. In a WSJ opinion piece published on Feb. 2, Munger said that thousands of new cryptocurrencies had flooded the market, exposing...
Binance CZ says stablecoin regulation would boost adoption
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said that stablecoin regulation could help accelerate its adoption, according to a Feb. 1 Twitter thread. CZ pointed out that stablecoins are under strong regulatory focus and their regulation would “bring much-needed certainty to issuers, users, and service providers.”. Stablecoins have faced increased scrutiny...
Coinbase denies shutting NFT marketplace amid dwindling use
Coinbase NFT has denied rumors that it is shutting down its marketplace, saying it was only pausing creator drops on the platform, according to a Feb. 1 statement. The crypto exchange’s NFT platform said it made this decision to “focus on other features and tools that creators have asked for.”
Kraken closes Abu Dhabi’s office, sacks 8 staff
Crypto exchange Kraken has closed its Abu Dhabi office and is ending support for United Arab Emirates’ national currency Dirham, Bloomberg News reported Feb. 2. The crypto firm discharged eight members of its MENA team, keeping the managing director Benjamin Ampen to oversee the transition in the region. The...
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings were valued at $2.2B in Q4 2022
MicroStrategy, known for its repeat investments in Bitcoin, purchased more of the digital asset last quarter, according to a Feb. 2 investor report. Andrew Kang, CFO of Microstrategy, said that the company increased its total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 132,500 BTC during the fourth quarter of 2022. That amount had a market value of $2.194 billion at the end of the quarter on Dec. 31, 2022.
Indonesia to have national crypto exchange before June
The Trade Ministry of Indonesia had initially planned to set up a national cryptocurrency exchange by the end of 2022, but the ministry is now aiming to have the exchange set up before June 2023, according to a local news report. The bourse is being set up as part of...
Solana-based Everlend shutters operations amid shrinking lending market
Decentralized finance (DeFi) lender Everlend Finance shut down its operations on Feb. 1, citing the liquidity crunch in the lending market. The Solana-based protocol said that it decided to close its platform despite having “enough runway.” Stating that the lending market is continuing to shrink, Everlend said forging ahead amid the current environment would be a “gamble,” although it considers itself to be an “excellent product.”
72% of institutional traders have no plans to trade crypto, JPMorgan survey
A survey of 835 institutional traders from 60 different global locations revealed that 72% have no plans for crypto trading in 2023, according to data released by JPMorgan. According to the survey, most traders had no interest in crypto trading because of market volatility. 46% of the traders said volatile markets’ would be their greatest daily trading challenge in 2023, while 22% said liquidity availability would be the most significant issue. Others cited issues like regulatory change, data availability, price transparency, etc.
Render token up 17% after DAO approves burn & mint mechanism
Render Network announced that it has received governance approval to implement a burn and mint equilibrium (BME) mechanism for its native token — RNDR. RNDR surged over 17% to become the fourth largest gainer over the last 24 hours following the news. The token is trading at $1.67 and its market cap stands at about $424 million, as of press time.
Core Scientific offloads 27,000 mining rigs to NYDIG to cover $38M loan
Bankrupt crypto miner Core Scientific would transfer its ownership of 27,403 mining machines to crypto lender NYDIG to pay off a $38.6 million loan, according to a Feb. 2 court filing. Core Scientific said the transferred machines are “no longer necessary” for its “current operations and future business plans.” It...
Bittrex, Chainalysis lay off staff as BTC nears $24K
Crypto exchange Bittrex and crypto analytics company Chainalysis announced layoffs in the first days of February, while Bitcoin (BTC) steadily continues on its increasing trajectory. Bittrex will permanently lay off 83 people on Feb. 4, according to U.S. Employment Security Department’s website. Chainalysis, on the other hand, is set to...
Finnish fintech Membrance launches Euro-based payment network
Finland-based fintech company Membrance Finance launched EUROe on Feb. 2, which claims to be the first EU-regulated stablecoin and payment network, according to the announcement posted on EUROe’s website. The EUROe operates as a full-reserve stablecoin by transforming a fiat Euro into a 1:1 pegged digital currency, as described...
Marathon reports 45% increase in BTC production in January
U.S.-based mining company Marathon Digital mined 687 Bitcoin (BTC) and sold 1,500 BTC in January, according to its monthly status report. Marathon’s January production marks a 45% increase from December 2022’s 475 BTC, according to the January report. Marathon’s CEO, Fred Thiel, acknowledged the increase in production and...
Binance signs MoU to deliver cryptocurrency infrastructure in Georgia
Binance signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Georgian Agency for Innovation and Technology (GITA). The agreement will see collaboration with “large scale” educational and community blockchain initiatives, including help with developing Georgia’s cryptocurrency industry. Binance Regional Director Vladimir Smerkis said the people of Georgia had...
India wants consensus on crypto regulation among G20 members this year
India is aiming to bring G20 members to a consensus on the roadmap for regulating digital assets within this year, the Economic Times of India reported on Feb. 2. India recently became the G20 president in December. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Department of Economic Affairs...
Terra USTC surges 66% following approval to re-peg to $1
Terra Classic Stablecoin Terra UST (USTC) has surged over 66% following a governance approval to re-peg the stablecoin. Similarly, Terra Classic (LUNC) is also up 17.3% on the news, according to CryptoSlate data. On Jan. 3, the Terra Classic community passed a proposal to relink LUNA Classic and the de-pegged...
London tops crypto hub rankings with 2nd highest number of crypto companies in the world
London, Dubai and New York have been ranked as the top 3 crypto hubs, with over 800 crypto-based companies active in the UK’s most populous city. Recap’s annual list of top crypto hub cities for 2023 looks at key metrics like tax status, quality of life index, and the overall number of crypto companies and specialists in a given metropolitan area in coming up with its rankings. It found London to have an estimated 2,173 people working in crypto-based jobs, the highest number of people working in the industry compared to anywhere else.
ReserveBlock Announces Native Coin Listing on Bitrue and Deepcoin
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, San Francisco, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire — Open source blockchain ReserveBlock has announced the listing of its native coin...
