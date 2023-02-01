A survey of 835 institutional traders from 60 different global locations revealed that 72% have no plans for crypto trading in 2023, according to data released by JPMorgan. According to the survey, most traders had no interest in crypto trading because of market volatility. 46% of the traders said volatile markets’ would be their greatest daily trading challenge in 2023, while 22% said liquidity availability would be the most significant issue. Others cited issues like regulatory change, data availability, price transparency, etc.

2 DAYS AGO