Ohio State Synchro Hosts Jessica Beck Memorial Competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team continues its 2023 campaign this weekend with the Jessica Beck Memorial Competition Saturday, Feb. 4 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Routine competition begins at 2 p.m. Teams set to compete against the Buckeyes on Saturday include Michigan and Texas...
Sprint Specialist Joe Miller Set to Join Miami (OH) in Fall of 2023

Miller has already been 21.0 in the 50 free and will bolster the Redhawks sprint freestyle group when he joins the team this fall. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
