Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
CSCAA Announces 2022-23 Division I Fall Scholar All-America Teams
The Harvard men had the highest GPA among Division I schools while the women's team ranked third overall. Archive photo via Harvard Athletics. The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected 803 teams from 479 institutions to the Scholar All-America Team for the Fall 2022 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their Fall 2022 team grade point averages and represent 19,426 student-athletes. Nine teams earned the honor for the first time, including Aquinas College (Women), Quincy (Men & Women), Saint Thomas (FL) (Men & Women), Southern Indiana (Men & Women), Hampden-Sydney (Men) and Maine Maritime Academy (Men).
swimswam.com
2023 NCAA Conference Championships Primer – Division II
It's February! And that means lots of fast swimming at conference championships around the country. Here are the Division II meets to look out for. Stock photo via Spencer Douglas. Welcome to February, otherwise known as college conference championships month! We have put together a listing of the championship meets...
swimswam.com
No. 4 Cal Women Face Top-10 Foes At Stanford Invitational
The Bears will get a Sunday rematch with the No. 1 Cardinal, which handed Cal its first loss of the season this past weekend at the Cal Cup. Current photo via Al Sermeno/KLC fotos. Courtesy: Cal Athletics. STANFORD INVITATIONAL. AT AVERY AQUATIC CENTER | STANFORD, CALIF. NO. 4 CAL VS....
swimswam.com
Ultra Swimmer of the Month: Emma Sticklen
Sticklen became the 11th woman under 50 seconds in the 100-yard fly while also taking over the top spot in the nation in the 200 fly against NC State. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Ultra Swim Swimmer of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a...
swimswam.com
Eight-Time NCAA Champion Kate Douglass Says 2023 NCAAs Will Be Her Final College Meet
Douglass said that 2023 NCAAs would be her last college meet, meaning she will not being using her fifth year of eligibility for the 2023-24 NCAA season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. On Friday, Virginia fourth-year, Olympic bronze medalist, and eight-time NCAA champion Kate Douglass told SwimSwam that she...
swimswam.com
How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 2/2-2/7
The #1 Cal men are not done with dual meets just yet, as they will host the USC Trojans this Friday for a Pac-12 match-up. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The dual meets are wrapping up this weekend as conference championships quickly approach. The majority of dual meets are between teams that still have close to a month to go until their conference meets, like the Pac-12 men. There is also a handful of pre-conference invitationals going on, which offers athletes another opportunity to race leading in to the championship season and coaches the chance to finalize their conference rosters.
swimswam.com
Canadian National Teamer Emma Finlin Hands Kentucky Another Commitment for 2024
2022 Junior Pan Pacs distance free finalist Emma Finlin adds another commitment to Kentucky's class of 2028. The class consists of at least 8 other swimmers. Current photo via Emma Finlin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For...
swimswam.com
Isabelle Stadden, Fanni Fabian, Lizzy Cook Each Win Twice as Cal Tops UCLA
Stadden won both the 100 back and 200 IM while also adding a runner-up finish in the 100 free as Cal topped UCLA on senior night. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of California vs. University of California, Los Angeles (Women Only) January 28th, 2023. Spieker Aquatic Complex, Berkeley,...
swimswam.com
Noah Dyer, Rian Graham Lower Meet Records At VHSL Liberty District Championships
SCY (25 yards) A trio of future ACC opponents led the way at the Virginia High School League (VHSL) Liberty District Championships last weekend, as Noah Dyer, Rian Graham and Nolan Dunkel swept their individual events on the boys’ side. Dyer, a Herndon High School senior who is committed...
swimswam.com
Ohio State Synchro Hosts Jessica Beck Memorial Competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team continues its 2023 campaign this weekend with the Jessica Beck Memorial Competition Saturday, Feb. 4 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. Routine competition begins at 2 p.m. Teams set to compete against the Buckeyes on Saturday include Michigan and Texas...
swimswam.com
Innocent Until Proven Guilty? Not Anymore in the NCAA as NIL Crackdown Looms
The organization’s new bylaw puts the burden on schools accused of violating NCAA rules to disprove the allegation or else face the consequences. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The NCAA just flipped the “innocent until proven guilty” principle upside down in the name of NIL enforcement.
swimswam.com
2023 Level Up Christian Swim Camp at Auburn University – Sign Up Today
Auburn coaching staff will lead Level Up Christian swim camp along with a slate of qualified staff of coaches, counselors and collegiate swimmers. Current photo via Courtesy of Level Up Swim Camp. Level Up Christian Swim Camp at Auburn University. GO TO: levelupchristianswimcamp.com. June June 18-22, 2023. Open to: Boys...
swimswam.com
No. 2 USC Women’s Water Polo Turns To Tournament Play At Triton Invite
USC heads to UC Santa Barbara to open the 14-team tournament. On Friday (Feb. 3), USC kicks things off against Concordia at 1:20 p.m. A win there pushes the Trojans up against either UC Santa Barbara or UC Irvine at 11:40 am. on Saturday (Feb. 4) to fight for a spot in a 3:40 p.m. semifinal that day. Placement games run on Sunday (Feb. 5), culminating in a 1:30 p.m. championship game at Triton Pool.
swimswam.com
NCAA Permanently Eliminates Standardized Test Score Requirement for Division I and II
During the 2023 NCAA Convention, Divisions I and II adopted legislation to remove standardized test scores from initial-eligibility requirements. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. What began as a temporary waiver has now become permanent: the NCAA will no longer require student-athletes to submit standardized test scores to meet initial-eligibility...
swimswam.com
A Parent’s Guide to Crushing Championship Season
As a parent, you can't do much to impact your swimmer's training or taper. But there are still ways to support your athlete and make sure that their championship season is the best one yet - win or lose. Stock photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. The spring championship season for swimming...
swimswam.com
Another Texas 2-Step? Finn Winkler Commits to the Longhorns for 2023-24
Finn Winkler has committed to the Texas class of 2027, which makes us think his younger brother Kaii might be getting his own announcement ready. Stay tuned. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
UVA NCAA Qualifier Sean Conway Only Taking Fifth Year If He Gets Grad School Fellowship
Conway, a 2021 NCAA qualifier, will only be doing a fifth year if he gets accepted to the UVA Data Science grad school with an academic fellowship. Archive photo via Virginia Athletics Media Relations. Virginia fourth-year Sean Conway, a 2021 NCAA Championship qualifier, confirmed to SwimSwam that he would only...
swimswam.com
Sprint Specialist Joe Miller Set to Join Miami (OH) in Fall of 2023
Miller has already been 21.0 in the 50 free and will bolster the Redhawks sprint freestyle group when he joins the team this fall. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Excel Aquatics Sprinter Amanda Denny (2023) Commits to Youngstown State
Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
See 28 Swim Camps You Might Love In 2023
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
Comments / 0