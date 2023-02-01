ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

247Sports

Complete Box Score: NC State 72, Georgia Tech 64

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wolfpack tried to put away Georgia Tech on several occasions, but the Yellow Jackets kept coming back before a 14-3 run by the Pack to close out a 72-64 win at PNC Arena. D.J. Burns led NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) with 24 points and eight rebounds, but it was a combined 33 points from Casey Morsell and Ernest Ross that pushed the Pack over the top.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Can't Complete Duke Three-Peat

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina couldn’t complete the Duke three-peat on Saturday night. The Tar Heels fell to the Blue Devils 63-57 in an ACC basketball clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the rivalry turning the page to a new chapter with Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer pitted opposite as coaches for the first time.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The Postgame - UNC Experience Doesn't Pay Off at Duke

With North Carolina needing a win to help their current NCAA Tournament status, the Heels headed into Cameron Indoor Stadium loaded with experience to face a Duke Blue Devil team struggling in their own right with freshmen still learning how to play the college game. In the end, none of that mattered as Duke junior Jeremy Roach led his younger teammates to a 63-57 win over the Tar Heels in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Kevin Keatts following win over Georgia Tech

RALEIGH NC-- Make it 7 out of the last 8 for the Wolfpack as Kevin Keatts and his squad go on a triumphic 14-3 run over the last 3 minutes of the game to top Georgia Tech by a final score of 72-64. NC State improves to 19-5 (9-4 ACC) as the Wolfpack will take the trip up to Charlottesville to face Virginia in quite possibly the toughest road test for NC State this season.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame

DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke takes down UNC 63-57 in thrilling rivalry game

Coming in to Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina, the Blue Devils had lost four of the last five games between the two fierce rivals. But previous games did not factor in to this game's outcome, and wouldn't weigh on nearly any of Duke's players as only one of them had logged any minutes in this series -- Jeremy Roach.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Shaw football head coach talks about incoming players for 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears signed a huge class of incoming players for 2023. They bring in eight offensive linemen and a quarterback from another CIAA team — all with the expectation they are competing for starting jobs now. Hear what head coach Adrian Jones had...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs UNC on Saturday night

The first episode of the Duke-UNC rivalry without Coach K atop the Blue Devils' program in over 40 years will take place on Saturday evening, as the Tobacco Road series continues on. Jon Scheyer will lead his team in to this historic battle riding a two-game winning streak against Hubert Davis' Tar Heels that come in to the game after dropping a home game to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James

Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle

The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
