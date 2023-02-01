Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Complete Box Score: NC State 72, Georgia Tech 64
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Wolfpack tried to put away Georgia Tech on several occasions, but the Yellow Jackets kept coming back before a 14-3 run by the Pack to close out a 72-64 win at PNC Arena. D.J. Burns led NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) with 24 points and eight rebounds, but it was a combined 33 points from Casey Morsell and Ernest Ross that pushed the Pack over the top.
Instant Analysis: UNC Can't Complete Duke Three-Peat
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina couldn’t complete the Duke three-peat on Saturday night. The Tar Heels fell to the Blue Devils 63-57 in an ACC basketball clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the rivalry turning the page to a new chapter with Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer pitted opposite as coaches for the first time.
Takeaways from North Carolina's loss to Pitt
UNC received its first home loss to Pitt, 65-64, and got swept in the regular season series on Wednesday night.
Duke sparks buzz after outlasting hated rival North Carolina in late-game thriller
Duke freshman big man Dereck Lively II only scored four points, but he may have been the most impactful player on the floor. Lively ripped down 14 rebounds and blocked eight shots to spark Duke to a big-time 63-57 win over hated rival North Carolina. Lively endured plenty of heat...
The Postgame - UNC Experience Doesn't Pay Off at Duke
With North Carolina needing a win to help their current NCAA Tournament status, the Heels headed into Cameron Indoor Stadium loaded with experience to face a Duke Blue Devil team struggling in their own right with freshmen still learning how to play the college game. In the end, none of that mattered as Duke junior Jeremy Roach led his younger teammates to a 63-57 win over the Tar Heels in Durham.
Kevin Keatts following win over Georgia Tech
RALEIGH NC-- Make it 7 out of the last 8 for the Wolfpack as Kevin Keatts and his squad go on a triumphic 14-3 run over the last 3 minutes of the game to top Georgia Tech by a final score of 72-64. NC State improves to 19-5 (9-4 ACC) as the Wolfpack will take the trip up to Charlottesville to face Virginia in quite possibly the toughest road test for NC State this season.
UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame
DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
Duke takes down UNC 63-57 in thrilling rivalry game
Coming in to Saturday's game between Duke and North Carolina, the Blue Devils had lost four of the last five games between the two fierce rivals. But previous games did not factor in to this game's outcome, and wouldn't weigh on nearly any of Duke's players as only one of them had logged any minutes in this series -- Jeremy Roach.
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
cbs17
Shaw football head coach talks about incoming players for 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Shaw Bears signed a huge class of incoming players for 2023. They bring in eight offensive linemen and a quarterback from another CIAA team — all with the expectation they are competing for starting jobs now. Hear what head coach Adrian Jones had...
How to Watch: Duke vs UNC on Saturday night
The first episode of the Duke-UNC rivalry without Coach K atop the Blue Devils' program in over 40 years will take place on Saturday evening, as the Tobacco Road series continues on. Jon Scheyer will lead his team in to this historic battle riding a two-game winning streak against Hubert Davis' Tar Heels that come in to the game after dropping a home game to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class
The Eagles re-load with SEC and ACC talent coming to Durham in 2023.. The post Four Star SEC transfer leads stout NCCU recruiting class appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke signee posts huge numbers against Bronny James
Notre Dame (Calif.) combo guard Caleb Foster was one of the biggest snubs when the McDonald's All-American selections came out last week. This week, the 2023 Duke basketball prize had a chance to show off his skills against a player who earned the honor at his position, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) star ...
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler: Carolina Kettle
The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back. The potato chip company that's crackling with success. The Tar Heel Traveler stopped in Raleigh to meet a man behind the company for snacks that give back.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: The Story of Daniel Boone Village
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
carolinajournal.com
Captain Stanley’s Seafood fights to stay afloat, as Harris touts Biden economy in Raleigh visit
Small businesses, like Captain Stanley’s Seafood Restaurant in Raleigh, are vital to the U.S. economy. So much so they are called the “backbone of America.”. The restaurant has been a fixture on South Wilmington Street in Raleigh since 1986. Small businesses with 500 or fewer employees make up...
WRAL
Raleigh Police respond to three incidents within a mile of each other Friday night
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Police responded to a shots fired call near Duke Raleigh Hospital Friday night, one of three incidents that were in a mile of one another. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Raleigh Police responded to the call at the Exxon gas station on 4101 Wake Forest Road.
