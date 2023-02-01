Read full article on original website
Related
Junior High Students in Morgan City, Louisiana Sent Home After Pepper Spray Ends Up in School HVAC System
MORGAN CITY, La. (KPEL News) - Students at Morgan City Junior High were sent home earlier today after what authorities believe to be pepper spray entered the school's HVAC system, sending it all over the school. Earlier today, Morgan City police announced on the department's Facebook page that students were...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0