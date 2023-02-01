ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Conagra Brands recalls over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat, poultry products

By ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13U1gM_0kZIGQBw00

Conagra Brands is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry after a packaging defect that might cause contamination was found, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday.

The problem was discovered when a Congra location in Iowa notified FSIS after someone saw spoiled and leaking cans with multiple production dates in a warehouse, the agency said.

"Subsequent investigation by the establishment determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans," FSIS said in a statement.

The goods were produced between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan.13, and shipped to retail locations across the country. The affected products have the establishment number "P4247," according to the agency.

Customers who have purchased these products are asked not to consume them and to either throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 800-289-6014, or email consumer.care@conagra.com .

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Large Chinese reconnaissance balloon spotted over the US, officials say

A massive spy balloon believed to be from China was seen above Montana and is being tracked as it flies across the continental United States, with President Joe Biden for now deciding against "military options" because of the risk to civilians, U.S. officials said on Thursday. Still, officials insisted, they continue to closely monitor the vessel as they have since it entered the country -- while voicing their concern to the Chinese. "The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is flying over the continental United States right now," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Thursday. "NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] continues to track and monitor it closely," Ryder said.
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy