Florida State

Letter from Florida House speaker demands answers after content challenge on book in school in Hillsborough

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida House Speaker Paul Renner put the Hillsborough County School District on notice with a letter demanding information about how the district reviews books facing content challenges. Renner's letter to Superintendent Addison Davis follows Julie Gebhards' challenge of a book at Pierce Middle School, called "This Book...
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1B in teacher salary funding under new budget

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Unveiling a record $115 billion state budget proposal on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $1 billion in funding to boost teacher pay, a $200 million increase over the current fiscal year which began July 1. New this year, if approved, school districts could disperse the money...
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
Florida communities receive about $65 million from federal grant to help makes streets safer

TAMPA, Fla. - Communities across Florida received about $65 million in federal grant money to make streets safer whether you walk, bike or drive. The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded about $800 million nationwide Wednesday as part of the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant awards. The City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Hernando County and the City of Port Richey all received money from the grant to help with action planning and infrastructure work.
Mississippi man arrested in 1987 murder of Pinellas County woman, cold case detectives say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Advancements in DNA testing helped link a Mississippi man to a 1987 cold case murder in Pinellas County, investigators say. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said its cold case unit arrested 55-year-old Michael Lapniewski Jr. for the murder of 82-year-old Opal Weil. Cold case detectives said they investigated the case over several years.
