The Week in Crypto – Sam Bankman Fried, Ordinals, and Stablecoins
This week in the crypto world we saw Hong Kong lay out its plans for avoiding another Terra USD, Sam Bankman-Fried being told off for contacting witnesses (honestly, Sam), and Bitcoin maximalists kicking off about the blockchain actually being used for something. Heave ho!. Hong Kong Gets Stable-serious. Hong Kong’s...
Bitzlato Prepares to Restart Operations Following Seizure
Bitzlato will relocate to Russia and reopen, says its co-founder. Anton Shkurenko on Wednesday refuted the allegations of its involvement in criminal activity. Bitzlato’s co-founder, Anatoly Legkodymov, remains in U.S. custody. Bitzlato, the crypto exchange whose closure by U.S. authorities caused so much mirth last month, will reopen, its...
Coinbase NFT Shutters Creator Drops but Denies Closure Rumors
Coinbase NFT is shuttering its Creator Drops platform. Users will now no longer be able to mint NFTs on Coinbase NFT, if they ever were. Coinbase has denied that it is shutting down the entire platform. Coinbase NFT has denied rumors that it is closing down, despite shuttering its Creator...
OFAC Sanctions Russian Ethereum and Bitcoin Wallets
The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has sanctioned two crypto wallets belonging to Russian sanctions evaders. Jonatan Zimenkov was added to OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals list for aiding the Russian war in Ukraine. Some $16 million worth of cryptocurrencies passed through the wallets in February last...
North Korean Crypto Hackers Stole $1.7 Billion in 2022
North Korean hackers stole $1.7 billion in cryptocurrencies last year, according to Chainalysis. The company revealed that this accounts for just under 50% of all crypto hacks. Chainalysis also revealed that North Korean actors have a new favorite Bitcoin mixer. North Korean hacking groups were responsible for $1.7 billion worth...
Meta Sticks to Metaverse Vision Despite $13.7 Billion Loss
Meta has vowed to continue funding its metaverse ambitions despite the undertaking leading to a $13.7 billion loss in 2022. Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes that the metaverse has a promising future. The company expects to incur more losses in 2023. Meta has vowed to continue funding its metaverse...
Coinbase Class Action Securities Case Dismissed
A class action lawsuit against Coinbase has been dismissed. The case claimed that customers had unwittingly been sold securities. The judge disagreed, saying that Coinbase wasn’t responsible. A class action against Coinbase which accused the exchange of selling securities without proper registration has been dismissed. The suit, brought in...
