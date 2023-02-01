When trying to play a video on any browser we may face the error code 102630 which usually signifies that an empty playlist has been selected. Technically, this error should pop up if and only if we click on the wrong link, but in reality, the error code appears even when trying to access genuine content. Because of this, we can say that this is a network error. The network error itself can happen due to various reasons. In this article, we will discuss all those reasons and measures you can take to resolve them.

