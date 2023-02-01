Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Related
Press Release: Norton Announces Committee on Oversight & Accountability Subcommittee Assignments
WASHINGTON, D.C. – After the organizational meeting for the Committee on Oversight & Accountability (COA) for the 118th Congress, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that she will serve on the Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce and the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs. Norton will be second in seniority on the Subcommittee on Government Operations.
Press Release: Norton Requests White House Use “Taxation Without Representation” License Plates on Presidential and Vice-Presidential Vehicles
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton wrote President Joe Biden requesting presidential and vice-presidential vehicles use D.C. licenses with the “Taxation Without Representation” slogan. The slogan is automatically included on most D.C. license plates by the D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles, though there is an option to request that it be left off an individual’s license plate.
Press Release: Norton Recommendation Ana Reyes Approved by Senate Judiciary Committee for the U.S. District Court for D.C.
If confirmed by the full Senate, Reyes will be the first Hispanic woman and the first openly LGBTQ judge on the U.S. District Court for D.C. WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her recommendation to President Biden, Ana Reyes, was approved for the second time by the Senate Judiciary Committee for the U.S. District Court for D.C. Although Reyes was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, renomination and approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee was required because a new Congress convened before Reyes received full Senate confirmation. If confirmed, Reyes will be the first Hispanic woman and first openly LGBTQ person ever to serve on that court. Norton’s first two recommendations to Biden for the same court, Jia Cobb and Florence Pan, were confirmed by the Senate and are serving on the bench.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Expansion of High-Impact Tutoring Programming to Serve an Additional 3,600 DC Students
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. Grants Totaling $7 Million Are Part of a $39 Million Investment to Accelerate Learning for More Than 10,000 Students Across the District. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the...
Press Release: Councilmember Christina Henderson Introduces Legislation to Increase Funding and Access to Higher Education for DC Students Without Citizenship
News Release — At-large DC Council member Christina Henderson. Washington, DC – Today, Councilmember Henderson re-introduced the DC Advancing College Hopes for Immigrants’ Education and Vocational Enrichment Scholarship (DC ACHIEVES) Establishment Act of 2023. This legislation would create a fund for costs associated with higher education solely available to undocumented high school graduates in the District. We must be intentional about investing in all of our young people so that they can use their skillsets to positively contribute to DC’s local economy.
The DC Line
Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.https://thedcline.org/
Comments / 0