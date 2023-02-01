If confirmed by the full Senate, Reyes will be the first Hispanic woman and the first openly LGBTQ judge on the U.S. District Court for D.C. WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that her recommendation to President Biden, Ana Reyes, was approved for the second time by the Senate Judiciary Committee for the U.S. District Court for D.C. Although Reyes was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee in August, renomination and approval by the Senate Judiciary Committee was required because a new Congress convened before Reyes received full Senate confirmation. If confirmed, Reyes will be the first Hispanic woman and first openly LGBTQ person ever to serve on that court. Norton’s first two recommendations to Biden for the same court, Jia Cobb and Florence Pan, were confirmed by the Senate and are serving on the bench.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO