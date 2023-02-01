CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say all lanes are blocked on I-26 in Laurens County due to an early Friday morning crash. Troopers with Highway Patrols said the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. near exit 54 eastbound. There is no word on the seriousness of the crash or if...

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO