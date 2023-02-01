ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abcnews4.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina organ donors save record number of lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Right now, more than 104,000 people in the U.S. are waiting for lifesaving organ donations. And because of progressing technology and the generosity of organ donors like Keegan Johnson, more lives are being saved than ever before. Allison Johnson Miller is proud of her son;...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
gsabizwire.com

Truliant Plans Rapid Growth In S.C. Upstate With More Than 10 Locations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Truliant Federal Credit Union announced plans for four new branch locations in Upstate South Carolina in the next three years, with a goal of more than ten locations when its rapid regional expansion is complete. The four new locations are in addition to two previously announced...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Center Square

South Carolina inches closer to eliminating state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Senate gave the thumbs up to legislation that would repeal the state's certificate of need regulations for most healthcare facilities. S.164 would repeal the CON requirement for most South Carolina healthcare facilities. The Senate voted in favor of the legislation on its second reading; a third reading is usually a formality. "South Carolina's existing law doesn't do anything besides drive up costs and...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

SC Broadband office announces $132.8 million ARPA investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Broadband Office (SCBBO) is pleased to announce 56 newly funded projects through its American Rescue Plan Act, State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds Priority 1.0 (ARPA SLFRF 1.0) grant program. For this round of investments, the SCBBO committed $132,799,403 to 15 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in 33 counties. The total project cost for this round of broadband expansion is estimated to be $256,755,322. This amount reflects an overall match rate of 48% non-ARPA funds (other federal and/or private investment), in addition to the ARPA funds provided by the SCBBO.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina House passes occupational license measure

(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House has unanimously signed off on a measure that, in part, bars the state from denying an occupational license based on a previous criminal conviction. Lawmakers voted 114-0 to advance House Bill 3605. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed a similar measure last week. "Occupational licensing requirements stand in the way of South Carolinians starting a career, most especially those...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
myhorrynews.com

It happened in Horry: Agritourism helps local farms thrive

It’s when agriculture meets tourism, and farmers across South Carolina are welcoming visitors who may want to learn about farm life or go home with fresh vegetables. Many farms provide attractions like farm tours, hayrides and strawberry picking. Thanks to the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, farms in Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.

