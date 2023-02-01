Read full article on original website
Invesco Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 33.30MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 31.35MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.02MM shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.28MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Increases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.21MM shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 14.02MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Nordic American Tanker (NAT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.16MM shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT). This represents 5.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 9.59MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.45MM shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.72MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.57MM shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 39.16MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.81%...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 98.93MM shares of ConocoPhillips (COP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 111.18MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)
Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.05MM shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 38.13MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
