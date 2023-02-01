ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Wildcats Today

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Florida

Kentucky basketball is back in the saddle after picking up an important road win in Oxford against Ole Miss on Tuesday night.  The Wildcats have returned to Lexington for the first of two games against the Florida Gators, with round one going down inside Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The ...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Aba Selm commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board again in the class of 2024. Thursday morning during an appearance on KSR, three-star recruit Aba Selm committed to the Cats. Selm joins Hayes Johnson as 2024 recruits from the Bluegrass to pick Kentucky over the last week, and both are also offensive linemen.
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Bryce Hopkins Edition

It was a crazy night across the college basketball landscape last night with a major upset in the SEC as the Florida Gators easily knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers. It also featured a key matchup in the Big East, that included former Kentucky Wildcat, Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins has had a...
LEXINGTON, KY
chatsports.com

Trio of Kentucky signees named 2023 Naismith Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists

Three players in Kentucky’s top-rated recruiting class for 2023 have been named semifinalists for Naismith Trophy High School Boys Player of the Year. Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner, all five-star recruits ranked inside the top six, were among the ten semifinalists named Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. They’re set to join Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard in Lexington this summer.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment

Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
cbs19news

No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
LEXINGTON, KY

