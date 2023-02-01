Read full article on original website
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Florida
Kentucky basketball is back in the saddle after picking up an important road win in Oxford against Ole Miss on Tuesday night. The Wildcats have returned to Lexington for the first of two games against the Florida Gators, with round one going down inside Rupp Arena on Saturday night. The ...
Oscar Tshiebwe's Selflessness, Bond with Teammates Pushing Kentucky in Right Direction
Kentucky basketball's 2022-23 season is one that's been filled with turmoil. Coach John Calipari's teams haven't always been known for smooth sailing from November to March, but this year's team has whooshed around the rockiest of seas, only comparable to something out of a "Pirates of the ...
aseaofblue.com
Aba Selm commits to Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats are on the board again in the class of 2024. Thursday morning during an appearance on KSR, three-star recruit Aba Selm committed to the Cats. Selm joins Hayes Johnson as 2024 recruits from the Bluegrass to pick Kentucky over the last week, and both are also offensive linemen.
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
chatsports.com
Rajon Rondo set to join Kentucky Basketball staff next season, per report
Following the departure of assistant coach Jai Lucas last summer - before the hiring of K.T. Turner - many fans began talking about former Kentucky Wildcats they would like to see return and join the staff. Two of the most popular names that were mentioned were Rajon Rondo and Tyler...
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Sahvir Wheeler Speak Ahead of Kentucky's Matchup Against Florida
Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe and point guard Sahvir Wheeler spoke to reporters on Friday, as the Wildcats gear up for another SEC test, this time at home against the Florida Gators. Tshiebwe spoke on being a selfless teammate, preparing for UF's Colin Castleton and more, while Wheeler ...
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Bryce Hopkins Edition
It was a crazy night across the college basketball landscape last night with a major upset in the SEC as the Florida Gators easily knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers. It also featured a key matchup in the Big East, that included former Kentucky Wildcat, Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins has had a...
South Carolina Cruises To Another Win
The South Carolina Gamecocks cruised to another win over the Kentucky Wildcats.
chatsports.com
Trio of Kentucky signees named 2023 Naismith Boys Player of the Year Semifinalists
Three players in Kentucky’s top-rated recruiting class for 2023 have been named semifinalists for Naismith Trophy High School Boys Player of the Year. Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner, all five-star recruits ranked inside the top six, were among the ten semifinalists named Thursday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. They’re set to join Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard in Lexington this summer.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment
Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
cbs19news
No. 5 Kentucky outlasts No. 1 Virginia in NCAA title rematch
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- More than eight months after Virginia and Kentucky squared off for the NCAA Championship in Illinois, the top-five ranked sides met again with the Wildcats getting the better of the Cavaliers this time winning 4-3 in three-plus hour match. No. 1 Virginia were short a...
spectrumnews1.com
Two Kentucky golfers accept invitation to play in Augusta National Women's Amateur
LEXINGTON, Ky. — On Wednesday, which was National Girls and Women in Sports Day, UK Athletics announced that golfers Jensen Castle and Laney Frye accepted invitations to play in the 2023 Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Georgia at the end of March. Golda Borst, head coach of the...
fox56news.com
Blues in his blood: Tee Dee Young inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every type of music is rooted in one genre, the blues. There is one Lexington blues artist and business owner who embodies the blues, and always used his music to bring people together. That’s why Lexington native, Tee Dee Young, has just been inducted...
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
spectrumnews1.com
Spring-like temperatures possible for the first half of February
If you aren't a fan of the bitter cold, just give it a few days!. It's already been a warm start to the year with January sitting in the top 10 warmest January's on record. Louisville was the 4th warmest, and Lexington was the 2nd warmest on record. After a...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
