Bachelor in Paradise’s Astrid Loch Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Kevin Wendt After IVF Journey: Details

By Michelle McGahan
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram

Another Bachelor Nation baby! Bachelor in Paradise alum Astrid Loch is pregnant with her and husband Kevin Wendt ’s second child.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt’s Relationship Timeline

The couple — who met on season 5 of BiP in 2018 — excitedly shared the news with their followers on Tuesday, January 31, one day before Wendt’s 39th birthday.

“BABY DADDY times two,” Loch, 32, captioned a black and white photo of her husband via her Instagram Story, in which the former reality star is holding up a lit birthday cake. “Test results came back POSITIVE so we’re celebrating @Kevin.c.wendt birthday a day early.”

Bachelor Nation Babies: Family Photos

Loch and Wendt are already the proud parents of 14-month-old son August. On Tuesday, she expressed gratitude for “everyone who sent sweet messages."

Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram

Less than two weeks earlier, Loch shared a sonogram photo of the couple’s embryo transfer .

“Not a pregnancy announcement (yet) but today was transfer day so we’re holding our breath and keeping our fingers crossed,” she penned alongside the Instagram carousel, which also included a video of the sonogram, as well as numerous medications, instructions and more. “Last time this all felt much harder to share, there was so much more fear. but you guys have been an incredible community so this time I’m taking you along for the ride.”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2022, were candid about their struggle to conceive their first child, acknowledging the difficulty when they announced they were pregnant with August — “Auggy” for short — in May 2021.

“To all the couples trying to get pregnant , my heart is with you. We know firsthand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad and discouraged. We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally — it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through, and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here,” Loch wrote at the time. “But today is finally about some good news, and we hope you can enjoy it with us.”

Courtesy of Astrid Loch/Instagram

Five months later, the twosome welcomed their little one .

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: See Which Stars Are Expecting

“November 20th 2:02 am @astridloch made my dreams come true,” Wendt gushed via social media upon his son’s arrival. “She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin into the @thewendtgang. I never thought a love like this existed.”

