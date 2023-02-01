ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to investigators, deputies responded to Northwest 19th Street and North State Road 7, where they found a person dead on the scene after being hit by a vehicle, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police rescue driver after vehicle crashes into canal in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police officers made a daring save after a car ended up in a canal. Sunrise Police arrived to the scene at 1681 NW 60th Ave., Friday morning. Cellphone video captured the officers using their batons to break the car’s driver’s side front window to pull the driver out.
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 45-year-old man reported missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 45-year-old Walter Gervais was last seen on Thursday in an unspecified section of Coral Way. He stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash on SB Palmetto Expressway leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 826 in West Miami-Dade has forced emergency crews to temporarily shut down lanes, which have since reopened. Around 5 a.m., Thursday, three right lanes on the southbound Palmetto Expressway at Southwest 17th Avenue have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene, Thursday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Car catches fire outside El Portal home

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught fire next outside of an El Portal home. The car went up in flames near Northeast 86th Street and Second Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put it out before the flames could spread to the house. The white BMW was left...
EL PORTAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
PLANTATION, FL
WSVN-TV

Entrance onto I-95 from Ives Dairy Road reopens after fatal crash

A deadly drive ended in a roll over crash along Interstate 95. According to police, a black Alfa Romeo sedan was traveling south on I-95, in the area of Ives Dairy Road, Friday morning, and the driver lost control, going off the roadway before colliding with a traffic control box.
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother concerned after threatening social media message exchange

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public School’s Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV

68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival kicks off in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring and family fun kicked off this weekend in Miami Shores. The 68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival features rides, games, food and other activities for revelers of all ages. 7News cameras captured a large crowd at St. Rose of Lima...
MIAMI SHORES, FL

