Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to investigators, deputies responded to Northwest 19th Street and North State Road 7, where they found a person dead on the scene after being hit by a vehicle, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
WSVN-TV
Police rescue driver after vehicle crashes into canal in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police officers made a daring save after a car ended up in a canal. Sunrise Police arrived to the scene at 1681 NW 60th Ave., Friday morning. Cellphone video captured the officers using their batons to break the car’s driver’s side front window to pull the driver out.
WSVN-TV
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 45-year-old man reported missing from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, 45-year-old Walter Gervais was last seen on Thursday in an unspecified section of Coral Way. He stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around...
WSVN-TV
Police shut down all SB lanes on I-95 at Sample Road following shooting; 1 injured
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 95 that has led to road closures. Around 3:15 a.m., the deputies of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road in Pompano Beach, Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Crash on SB Palmetto Expressway leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on State Road 826 in West Miami-Dade has forced emergency crews to temporarily shut down lanes, which have since reopened. Around 5 a.m., Thursday, three right lanes on the southbound Palmetto Expressway at Southwest 17th Avenue have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene, Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Crews tow away stuck sailboat on bridge in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Not-so-smooth sailing after a sailboat hits a bridge near Hendricks Isle and Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Fire rescue sent out crews to tow the boat after it got stuck. There was no apparent damage to the boat or bridge. No one injuries were...
WSVN-TV
Police reopen all SB lanes on I-95 in Pompano Beach following closures due to shooting; 1 injured
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Interstate 95 that has led to road closures. Around 3:15 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach deputies and the Florida Highway Patrol responded to the southbound lanes of I-95 at Sample Road, Thursday. A man...
WSVN-TV
Videos show 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy being beaten inside school bus in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Disturbing videos of a school bus beating showed two children being pounded by their peers. Now, her mother is taking action. The student’s parents met with 7News and said that they’ve tried for weeks to get help for two of their children who attend Coconut Palm Academy, located at 24400 SW 124th Ave.
WSVN-TV
Supply drive held for families displaced after Miami Gardens apartment fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A caring community came together to help residents in need after a Miami Gardens fire left them homeless. Volunteers gathered at Bunche Park on Friday to collect supplies in order to help these families through a very difficult time. “We’ve got toiletries, we’ve got wheelchairs,...
WSVN-TV
Car catches fire outside El Portal home
EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught fire next outside of an El Portal home. The car went up in flames near Northeast 86th Street and Second Avenue, Thursday afternoon. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue put it out before the flames could spread to the house. The white BMW was left...
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of wigs in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A Crime Stoppers tip ended with a Tamarac crook caught and cuffed. The suspect, Zachariah Brown, appeared in bond court Thursday for a crime, authorities said, happened back on Dec. 12. Officials are certain that it’s the same individual who was caught on camera stealing thousands...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video, pictures show arrest of ex-NBA star accused of punching daughter at Brickell Key condo
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police body camera video and crime scene pictures captured the arrest of former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire after he allegedly punched his teenage daughter, leading to a battery charge that has since been dropped. The bodycam footage shows the 6-foot-10 former player as he was walked...
WSVN-TV
Entrance onto I-95 from Ives Dairy Road reopens after fatal crash
A deadly drive ended in a roll over crash along Interstate 95. According to police, a black Alfa Romeo sedan was traveling south on I-95, in the area of Ives Dairy Road, Friday morning, and the driver lost control, going off the roadway before colliding with a traffic control box.
WSVN-TV
Mother concerned after threatening social media message exchange
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public School’s Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Official: Broward Courthouse’s top floors safe after cracks found in building led to closure
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Courthouse is ready to reopen its top floors after structural concerns led to their closure. Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Broward County Public Works Director Trevor Fisher shared the good news. At issue were cracks that appeared in five beams on top...
WSVN-TV
68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival kicks off in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring and family fun kicked off this weekend in Miami Shores. The 68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival features rides, games, food and other activities for revelers of all ages. 7News cameras captured a large crowd at St. Rose of Lima...
Comments / 0