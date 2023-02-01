ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvernia Places Falar of Union on MAC Academic Honor Roll

By Kathy Cryan
 4 days ago

READING, PA - Patricia Falar of Union is one of 99 Alvernia University student-athletes named to the MAC Academic Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester, as announced by the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Executive Director Megan Morrison on Monday.

The fall academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes like Falar who compete in a varsity-level sport and registered a fall term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) or higher. Since 2020-21, the MAC has allowed its institutions to name all of their NCAA-competing sports to the MAC Academic Honor Roll even if the MAC does not sponsor the sport.

Across the MAC, a total of 1,850 student-athletes who competed in men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball were recognized where 99 Alvernia University student-athletes were honored for their achievements in the classroom. 11 of those 99 honorees earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and are indicated with an asterisk at auwolves.com.

Football placed 25 student-athletes on the MAC Academic Honor Roll. Women's Soccer was represented by 22 student-athletes, and field hockey was represented by 17 student-athletes. Men's Soccer placed 15 student-athletes, and women's volleyball placed 10 student-athletes. Both Men's and Women's Cross Country placed five student-athletes.

A complete list of Alvernia's 99 student-athletes on the MAC Academic Honor Roll can be found at auwolves.com.

Alvernia University is a Catholic comprehensive university with a liberal arts foundation founded by the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters in 1958. The university serves over 3,000 students in Reading, Pottsville and Philadelphia with a unique blend of rigorous liberal arts education, strong technical training in many high demand majors, ever-expanding experiential learning opportunities through study abroad and internship experiences and community engagement through its Franciscan-based community service model.

