Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLING REVOLVER'S NIGHT AT THE MOXBURY STREAMING TONIGHT ON FITE.TV
Wrestling Revolver announced the following for tonight's Night at the MOXBury in Dayton, Ohio, which will stream live on FITE.TV:. On February 2nd Wrestling Revolver presents ? Night at the MOXbury live on FITE+ straight from Calumet Center in Dayton, OH. The event is hosted by Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan. The lineup is already stacked and three titles will be on the line - Revolver World Title, Revolver Remix Title and Revolver World Tag Title. Check the full lineup below:
Pro Wrestling Insider
'STALKER', A NEW FILM STARRING BRET HART TO BE RELEASED THEATRICALLY AND ON DEMAND THIS MONTH
The following press release from Gravitas Ventures was issued this morning:. STALKER In Select Theaters & On Demand on March 24, 2023. Starring: Sophie Skelton, Stuart Brennan and wrestling legend Bret Hart. A broken down freight elevator precariously hangs dangerously high, trapping a young woman inside with her stalker. Starring...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
AEW released the following video highlights for Dynamite:. Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin for the TNT Title & Wardlow Returns! | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23. Moxley & Hangman Battle It Out, Who Walked Away With Their Hand Raised? | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23\. Was Jade Cargill Able to Make It 50 -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES FOR THE NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV ARE... (SPOILERS)
PWInsider.com has confirmed the following are set as the top matches for the 2/11 National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with a stipulation to be announced next week. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMOA JOE SHOWS OFF GNARLY STITCHES, COMMENTS ON AEW TNT TITLE WIN
SAMOA JOE SHOWS OFF GNARLY STITCHES, COMMENTS ON AEW TNT TITLE WIN
Pro Wrestling Insider
MIZ, ALEXA BLISS SET FOR SECOND SEASON OF NBC'S 'THAT'S MY JAM'
The Miz and Alexa Bliss are featured in the preview for the second season of 'That's My Jam' hosted by Jimmy Fallon, beginning on 3/7 at 10 pm on NBC:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED SMACKDOWN LINEUP
WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will appear on tonight's edition of Smackdown. WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. *Footage of the incident between the Mysterios, Judgement Day...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MYSTERIO VS. MYSTERIO ANGLE FROM NASCAR EVENT TO AIR ON SMACKDOWN
WWE announced they will air footage from an angle involving Rey Mysterio, Judgement Day and The New Day at a NASCAR event on tonight's Smackdown:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown:. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS COMMENT ON 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' EXPERIENCE
The following WWE stars commented on taking part in taping Wheel of Fortune for WWE Week yesterday:. Spinnin da wheel until my hands fall off. #wheeloffortune #ultrasuperstar. Xavier Woods writing the caption, The perfect picture doesn’t exi……..@truekofi @wwebige @wheeloffortune @wwe @officialvannawhite #PatSajak" Kofi Kingston wrote the following,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Bayley, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze will be on next week's episode of The Bump. Jenni & Nattie's Naughty & Nice New Year Goals 2023! | TheNeidharts. Nikki and Brie visit a bridal shop: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 2, 2023:. The clock is ticking on Nikki and Artem’s...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*Rush vs. Christopher Daniels. *AEW Trios Tag Team Champions The Elite vs. Matt Hardy & Ethan Page & Isaiah Kassidy. *Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. *Saraya & Toni Storm in action.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING - RED CARPET RUMBLE
Scheduled for this weekend's syndicated United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. AEW's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY ON AFTER THE BELL, NIKKI BELLA HIGHLIGHTS AND MORE
Cody Rhodes is on today's WWE After the Bell podcast. The American Nightmare discusses winning The Royal Rumble, wanting to face Gunther somewhere down the road, how he got in peak physical condition, and how it feels for a Rhodes to be headlining Wrestlemania. Cody talks about the mental struggles he was going through in his previous run with the company, the benefits and detriments of having his own bus, The Bloodline getting reverence over the Rhodes legacy, making his own mark beyond his father, and much much more. Plus, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discuss the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome, in particular the closing angle of the night with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Lio Rush and YOH. *NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MERCH, INSIDE THE CHAMBER, THE CAGE IS COMING AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new Roman Reigns. "Greatness Amongst You" T-shirt featuring The Tribal Chief and his special counsel Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn outlines why the Elimination Chamber is brutal:. Cody Rhodes on family and his road to WrestleMania: WWE After The Bell, Feb. 3, 2023:. WWE 2K23 First Look:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAMIAN PRIEST-NASCAR, ZOEY STARK ON ROYAL RUMBLE EXPERIENCE, THE BLOODLINE AND MORE
Zoey Stark discussed her WWE 2023 Royal Rumble experience:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE-WHEEL OF FORTUNE UPDATE
Austin Theory, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Sonya Deville and The New Day all took part in the filming of WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune today at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. The talents were paired with fans. The episode will air the last...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEHIND THE SCENES OF ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE WWE NEWS & NOTES
"Full Body Banger" workout with The Brawling Brutes at WWE HQ! | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 119. WWE 2K23 First Look: John Cena Showcase — Big E, Kai, Baszler & Creed take on The Cenation Leader!. "XFL | Coaches Roundtable | Episode 1 – Terrell Buckley, Wade Phillips, Bob...
Pro Wrestling Insider
EDDIE KINGSTON CHALLENGES FOR UWN TITLE & MORE: UWN RED CARPET RUMBLE WEEK TWO PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Ortiz. *UWN Champion...
