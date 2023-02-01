Cody Rhodes is on today's WWE After the Bell podcast. The American Nightmare discusses winning The Royal Rumble, wanting to face Gunther somewhere down the road, how he got in peak physical condition, and how it feels for a Rhodes to be headlining Wrestlemania. Cody talks about the mental struggles he was going through in his previous run with the company, the benefits and detriments of having his own bus, The Bloodline getting reverence over the Rhodes legacy, making his own mark beyond his father, and much much more. Plus, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discuss the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome, in particular the closing angle of the night with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

1 DAY AGO