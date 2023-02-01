ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Beverly A. Briand, 88

BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
BOW, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Tilton School partners with Meals of Hope to feed struggling individuals in NH

TILTON — Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. “Everyone had...
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side

LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

The Lakes Region Board of Realtors celebrates Ronda Reimers for 40 years of service

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72

PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
PLYMOUTH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

David A. Mudgett, 87

CONCORD — David A. Mudgett, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Hospice House in Concord. He was born on Aug. 2, 1935, the oldest of seven children, to Elisha and Myrtle (Fennell) Mudgett in Laconia. He lived in Laconia and Belmont most of his adult life. He graduated from Concord Commercial College in 1957 with an accounting and business degree. He served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964. David worked for many years for Scott & Williams Inc. in Lakeport, and he retired from the Laconia School system in 1997. He was a Member of the Elks Lodge for many years.
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Dennis M. Giguere

ALEXANDRIA — Dennis M. Giguere of Alexandria, died quietly at home from a long illness on Jan. 20. He is survived by his loving wife, Onami F. Takagi; his loving daughters, Corrine Bindas and Allison; his brother, Peter Giguere; and sister, Marilyn Dunten.
ALEXANDRIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Carl G. Hydren, 93

INTERVALE — Real estate entrepreneur, skier, and volunteer Carl Hydren, 93, of Intervale and Woburn, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Jan, 13. He was six weeks shy of his 94th birthday. Carl was born the son of Arthur and Doris Hydren in Belmont, Massachusetts, on Feb. 27, 1929. In...
WOBURN, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Golden View Assisted Living resident celebrates 100th birthday

MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center resident Elinor Rowe recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Golden View surrounded by family. Elinor, who is an assisted living resident, enjoys keeping active by spending time with her family and attending activities with her friends and neighbors at Golden View. “It...
MEREDITH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
LONDONDERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Danielle L. LaFlamme, 41

LACONIA — Danielle “Dani” Leigh LaFlamme, 41, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at home. Danielle was born on July 6, 1981, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Gerald and Sarah (Bortz) Haney.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

LRMHC provides soft plastics collection point

LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center has partnered with the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia to provide a soft plastics collection point. Accepted items include: plastic grocery bags; vegetable bags; bubble wrap; newspaper sleeves; bread bags; air packing...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Mary L. Clairmont, 83

BELMONT — Mary Louise (Gilbert) Clairmont, 83, of Brown Hill Road, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1940, in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Mabel (Durgin) Gilbert of Northfield.
BELMONT, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy