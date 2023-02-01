CONCORD — David A. Mudgett, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Hospice House in Concord. He was born on Aug. 2, 1935, the oldest of seven children, to Elisha and Myrtle (Fennell) Mudgett in Laconia. He lived in Laconia and Belmont most of his adult life. He graduated from Concord Commercial College in 1957 with an accounting and business degree. He served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964. David worked for many years for Scott & Williams Inc. in Lakeport, and he retired from the Laconia School system in 1997. He was a Member of the Elks Lodge for many years.

CONCORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO