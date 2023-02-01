Read full article on original website
Beverly A. Briand, 88
BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
Tilton School partners with Meals of Hope to feed struggling individuals in NH
TILTON — Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. “Everyone had...
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side
LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
The Lakes Region Board of Realtors celebrates Ronda Reimers for 40 years of service
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.
Thomas G. Underwood Jr., 72
PLYMOUTH — Thomas George Underwood, Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 25, from cardiac arrest. Tom was born in Bath, Maine, on Sept. 17, 1950, the son of the late Thomas G. Underwood Sr. and Josephine (McIntire) Underwood. He attended school in Bath, Maine, graduating from Morse High School in 1968. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics education from Gorham State College in 1972 and a Master's of Education Degree in administration and supervision from Plymouth State College in 1980. While pursuing his undergraduate degree he was a pitcher for the Gorham Husky baseball team and a member of Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
David A. Mudgett, 87
CONCORD — David A. Mudgett, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Hospice House in Concord. He was born on Aug. 2, 1935, the oldest of seven children, to Elisha and Myrtle (Fennell) Mudgett in Laconia. He lived in Laconia and Belmont most of his adult life. He graduated from Concord Commercial College in 1957 with an accounting and business degree. He served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1964. David worked for many years for Scott & Williams Inc. in Lakeport, and he retired from the Laconia School system in 1997. He was a Member of the Elks Lodge for many years.
The One Pub Restaurant In New Hampshire With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Pub food is a comfortable staple. It’s satisfying and meant to be enjoyed with good friends in a relaxing atmosphere. The “typical” pub selections can be varied, but you’ll always find burgers on the menu. Here’s a pub restaurant in Concord that has some of the best burgers in New Hampshire.
Dennis M. Giguere
ALEXANDRIA — Dennis M. Giguere of Alexandria, died quietly at home from a long illness on Jan. 20. He is survived by his loving wife, Onami F. Takagi; his loving daughters, Corrine Bindas and Allison; his brother, Peter Giguere; and sister, Marilyn Dunten.
Carl G. Hydren, 93
INTERVALE — Real estate entrepreneur, skier, and volunteer Carl Hydren, 93, of Intervale and Woburn, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Jan, 13. He was six weeks shy of his 94th birthday. Carl was born the son of Arthur and Doris Hydren in Belmont, Massachusetts, on Feb. 27, 1929. In...
Fire department chase calls for service due to burst pipes on Elm Street, at Elliot Hospital
MANCHESTER, NH – As temperatures hovered in the single digits Saturday morning, the persistent cold proved too much for pipes resulting in two calls for emergency crews before noon for water issues. Manchester Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a report of water and smoke coming from 2 Wall...
Golden View Assisted Living resident celebrates 100th birthday
MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center resident Elinor Rowe recently celebrated her 100th birthday at Golden View surrounded by family. Elinor, who is an assisted living resident, enjoys keeping active by spending time with her family and attending activities with her friends and neighbors at Golden View. “It...
USDA loan to fund Stonyfield Farm solar power
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Stonyfield Farm is among businesses in Maine and New Hampshire that will benefit in $15.2 million in renewable energy loans to Aligned Solar Partners from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Electric Infrastructure Loan program. Aligned Solar Partners, part of Aligned Climate Capital, is joining with...
Frozen pipe causes flooding in ICU, emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A frozen pipe caused flooding in the ICU and emergency department areas at Elliot Hospital in Manchester Saturday. An Elliot Hospital spokesperson told News 9 that due to the weather, a frozen pipe caused the flooding, which was contained to the areas just before 12 p.m.
Firefighters faced with challenging cold weather conditions battling fires in Keene, Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Firefighters in two New Hampshire cities faced with challenging conditions battling fires in the bitter cold weather. A multi-family home on Elm Street in Keene went up in flames Saturday morning, displacing nine people. Keene fire Chief Donald Farquhar said in addition to slippery roads, firefighters...
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
Danielle L. LaFlamme, 41
LACONIA — Danielle “Dani” Leigh LaFlamme, 41, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at home. Danielle was born on July 6, 1981, in Heidelberg, Germany, to Gerald and Sarah (Bortz) Haney.
LRMHC provides soft plastics collection point
LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center has partnered with the Laconia-Gilford Lions Club and the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia to provide a soft plastics collection point. Accepted items include: plastic grocery bags; vegetable bags; bubble wrap; newspaper sleeves; bread bags; air packing...
Mary L. Clairmont, 83
BELMONT — Mary Louise (Gilbert) Clairmont, 83, of Brown Hill Road, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home. Mary was born on Jan. 17, 1940, in Franklin. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Mabel (Durgin) Gilbert of Northfield.
Suspicious death under investigation in NH
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.
