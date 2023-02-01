Read full article on original website
Pizza Casserole Recipe
Everyone I know loves pizza, and here's a perfect recipe to bring to your next potluck or just make any time at home! It's really easy to throw together and is sure to please. This pizza casserole has all the flavors of a fresh pizzeria pizza piled high and baked to perfection. Its ricotta cheese is reminiscent of lasagna but this is so much easier to make! If you want you can prepare it ahead of time and keep in the refrigerator overnight and whenever you're ready, bring it to room temperature and bake.
Naan flatbread veggie pizza recipe
Puff Pastry Pizza Bundles
These puff pastry pizza bundles are an appetizer recipe you'll look forward to making, since they take about 10 minutes to assemble and taste even better than they look.
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Adovada
Lightly toast peppers on the bare surface of a large Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring, until the peppers begin to have a toasted aroma, 2 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat immediately. Add chicken stock, orange juice concentrate, vinegar, dates, and chipotle peppers. Bring to a boil, then reduce...
Allrecipes.com
Pizza Sliders
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
Allrecipes.com
The Best Costco Deals Under $10 This Month
Whether we like it or not, food prices are steadily rising (especially eggs!) and if you're like us, you might be looking for more creative ways to stretch your grocery budget. Now more than ever, we love taking advantage of Costco's big-box savings, especially the monthly sales. This month, Costco...
Dunkin' Unveils Valentine's Day Menu With Sweet Treats and Deals
We'll take one Brownie Batter Signature Latte, please.
Dairy Queen Is Raining Love With Its New Valentine's Day Truffle Blizzard
Just two weeks before the love-filled holiday, Dairy Queen has released Valentine's Day goodies that are sure to amplify date night. No matter your age, a trip to the nearest ice cream parlor can be a wonderful way to celebrate your love. According to Metropolitan Girls, the advantages of going out for ice cream are aplenty: it's budget friendly, it's safe, and it's a way to enjoy yourself without feeling pressured to drink — unlike dates at a restaurant or bar.
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Wing Champions
We've got the winning playbook for the Super Bowl's most popular party snack. The Super Bowl is about football, yes, but it's also about snacks. Lots and lots of delicious snacks. You've got your classic nachos, of course, and we all love a good pigs in a blanket moment. And dips! Give us all of the dips and chips. But when it really comes down to it, in our hearts of hearts we know that there can only be one true star of the show, and that will always be chicken wings. (Sorry, Rihanna.)
Epicurious
Penne With Spinach and Ricotta
When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
Greek Tsatziki Dressing
I love a great chicken Gyro, with lots and lots of Tsatziki dressing or sauce. I had the best chicken gyro down in Tarpon Springs, Florida. Everything was perfect, the deliciously marinated, juicy chicken, the flavorful abundance of Tsatziki sauce they gave me, the gorgeous setting with the sun going down. I literally could jump to the sponge docks and smell the sea salt air. Perfect night! If i’m to be honest, I think I love the Tsatziki more than the gyro, I could drink that heavenly sauce. I use Tsatziki on everything at home, burgers, veggie sandwiches, I even use it as dip for my pretzels. I use to buy this sauce from the grocery store, until I found this recipe. This sauce is super easy to make, the hardest part is not drinking it straight outta the bowl, lol just kidding. Really the hardest part is shredding the cucumber - but sooo worth it, and lets be honest it’s really not that difficult!
Allrecipes.com
Baked Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Combine chicken tenders, buttermilk, salt, and cayenne in a large resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup. Combine flour, paprika, and salt in a shallow bowl. Whisk egg...
The Daily South
Skillet Beer-Cheese Dip With Pretzel Bites
Whether you’re gathering for the big game, hosting a block party, or you’re in the mood for a seriously good appetizer for family game night, this dip is a knockout!. Salty, pull-apart pretzel bites make the perfect dippers for this double-cheesy dip, which gets a tanginess from sharp Cheddar, creaminess from Havarti, and subtle boozy backbone of flavor from a nice hoppy IPA beer. And because the pretzel bites are frozen, this appetizer comes together in a flash.
mismag.com
BLUEBERRY CHEESE PIZZA
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Roll dough out on a floured surface to an 8-inch diameter. Transfer to a rimless baking sheet and brush with melted butter. In a small bowl, combine mascarpone cheese and blueberry chevre cheese together until smooth. Using a spatula, spread cheeses over pizza dough. Sprinkle toasted almonds and half of blueberries over cheese. Drizzle caramel sauce over top of pizza and place in hot oven for 10 to 15 minutes, or until crust is golden. Remove pizza from oven and drizzle caramel sauce over pizza. Cut pizza into small slices, garnishing each piece with additional blueberries and caramel sauce if desired.
princesspinkygirl.com
Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake
This copycat Buster Bar Ice Cream Cake recipe has all the components of the classic Dairy Queen frozen treat, simply served as a slice instead of frozen on a stick. Easy to prepare in 15 minutes, it’s loaded with layers of ice cream, hot fudge, magic shell, and peanuts, all pressed on top of graham cracker pieces.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
iheart.com
Krispy Kreme Introduces Heart-Shaped Donuts For Valentine’s Day
Krispy Kreme is celebrating Valentine’s Day in a lovely way. The donut chain announced the new heart-shaped donuts on its website. In a promo, Krispy Kreme says the donuts are “choco-full” of Hershey’s® chocolate flavor. The four donuts are described below:. HERSHEY’S Chocolate Chip Caramel...
Allrecipes.com
Chicken Teriyaki and Noodles
Season chicken pieces with salt and pepper. Heat sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken pieces and cook, stirring, until chicken is browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove chicken to a plate and keep warm. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high...
msn.com
Friendship Soup Mix
Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar is a wonderful DIY gift from the kitchen. Get the easy recipe and find out how to make the best dry soup mix in a jar. It’s simple to cook homemade soup with the mix, ground beef, canned tomatoes, and water. One of the best gift ideas for Christmas or a housewarming.
Italian wedding soup: An old school, simple comfort food
Italian wedding soup is an old school soup recipe that consist of meats and vegetables. My dad used to tell me about my grandpa making this soup often when he was growing up. It's a relatively inexpensive and easy recipe that feeds the whole family. So why is it called wedding soup? According to Wikipedia, the term "wedding soup" comes from a mistranslation of the Italian language phrase "minestra maritata" (meaning married soup), which is a reference to the flavor produced by the combination or "marriage" of greens and the meat. This hearty soup can be made in bulk and freezes well so you can have plenty of leftovers for a later time.
