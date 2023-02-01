Read full article on original website
Kansas State Collegian
This Week In History (2008): Kansas streak ends after 24 years
For over a decade, Kansas State basketball rarely competed well in the Big 12 Conference. The league was created in 1996 and the Wildcats wouldn’t post a winning conference record until 2007. Furthermore, K-State was in the midst of a 12-year absence from the NCAA tournament. Following the 2007...
WIBW
More high school athletes sign to play at the next level
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As high school athletes across the country continue to make things official as part of National Signing Day, local kids at Washburn Rural and Topeka West added to the fun. Linebacker Ty Weber, wide receiver Amr Sabbarini, and tight end Lukas Hanks all put pen to...
Emporia gazette.com
Woodrow wins twice at Angus show
An Emporia teenager brought home two top prizes at a recent livestock show in Hutchinson. Cooper Woodrow had the Bred-and-owned Senior Heifer Calf Champion at the Kansas Angus Futurity Junior Show. He displayed “Miss Blackbird 146.”
Riley Co. bridge replacement project begins Feb. 6
RILEY COUNTY - Beginning Monday, February 6th, Riley County Public Works will begin replacing the bridge at the intersection of Tabor Valley Road and Kaw Road. The intersection will be closed to through traffic throughout the reconstruction project, however, temporary roads have been installed to allow access and movement for local traffic around the construction area.
KAKE TV
Kansas family heartbroken after foster daughter is taken away
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- The DeHaven family of four is now down to three. The 3-year-old girl who has lived with them since birth, Mena, is at the center of a legal battle in the Kansas foster care system. It’s a legal battle John and Nicole DeHaven just lost. Now,...
WIBW
Officials hunt for information after shots fired near K-State campus
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for information after late-night shots were fired near the Kansas State University campus. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that just after 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, officials were called to the 1400 block of Watson Pl. in Manhattan with reports of shots fired.
tourcounsel.com
Manhattan Town Center | Shopping mall in Manhattan, Kansas
Manhattan Town Center is a single-level enclosed shopping mall located in downtown Manhattan, Kansas. Manhattan Town Center opened in 1987. The mall has three anchors: Dillard's, JCPenney, and the AMC Dine-In Manhattan 13 IMAX movie theater. Early proposals for an enclosed shopping center in Manhattan date back to 1971, when...
Kansas State Collegian
McCool’s: Manhattan’s newest hometown sports bar
Jeff Zerr and Casey McCool are the owners and operators of McCool’s and Mojo’s in Aggieville. The bar, renovated by the pair after 785 closed, is nothing like the club-style bar it replaced. Instead, high top tables and a large open space greet bar-goers starving for a late night or game day meal.
kcur.org
Two months after the Keystone's biggest oil spill, residents of a Kansas county wonder what's next
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kansas — It’s been almost two months since the Keystone pipeline erupted on a December night and crude oil rained down upon several acres of native prairie and cropland, and coated more than three miles of Mill Creek in a toxic sheen. Canadian company TC Energy...
Wild turkeys may approach your car in southwest Topeka
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW 29th and SW Urish say a small flock of wild turkeys has taken up residence in their neighborhood. While can be fun to see, some worry they pose a danger near busy streets. Many can’t help but stop and look when they see the birds. 27 News spoke […]
WIBW
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house. TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross...
KVOE
Emporia Fire Department clears scene of reported gas leak at Emporia Pavillions Thursday evening
No signs of natural gas were found after a reported gas leak at a west Emporia retailor Thursday night. The Emporia Fire Department responded to Ross Dress For Less inside of the Emporia Pavillions after workers reported a suspicious odor believed to be natural gas just after 5:40 pm. Once on scene, crews made entry and found no sign of a gas leak according to Battalion Chief Ryan Conley.
WIBW
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has identified a Wamego man at the center of a suspicious death investigation and the family has been notified. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 1, that it, the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co....
WIBW
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed. On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
thstower.com
Foyer restored to former glory
The Topeka High School Foyer was rededicated this Monday at 10:45 AM, after a 10 week long renovation process. The process was funded by Dorris Derrington’s estate, who donated $140,000. The whole process involved meticulously scraping off four to six coats of white paint that covered the walls of the foyer.
1350kman.com
One person jailed after fistfight lands victim in hospital
A Manhattan man has been charged after an altercation with another man early Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Sunset Ave. According to RCPD, 36-year-old Henry Lige III was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and interference with law enforcement officers. Lige is accused on punching a 24-year-old victim several times in the face during an argument, causing multiple facial and head lacerations. The victim was treated at Ascension Via Christi before being transferred to KU Medical Center in Kansas City where police say he remains in stable condition.
NWS confirms “China Spy Balloon” is not theirs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. military is monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the country. 27 News received multiple reports and videos from viewers who saw the balloon in the sky. The National Weather Service has weather observation balloons that look similar to the one people spotted on Friday. “It gets up to […]
Topeka man arrested after spending months on the run from police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted for allegedly breaking into a home and ramming police car is arrested after months on the run. On the afternoon of Aug. 19, 2022, Topeka police responded to a call in the 2100 block of Southwest Potomac Drive. Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols says Andrew Waggoner, 24, of Topeka, allegedly […]
